3 in Every 5 Indian Use Mobile While Driving - Nissan Connected Family Survey
Over-speeding additionally posed another problem as 60% of respondents admitted to over-speeding.
Nissan Brain-to-Vehicle technology. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
A recent survey by Nissan India has revealed that Indians are posing a serious threat on the road with 3 in every 5 admitting using mobile phones while driving. Of this, North India leads with 62% compared to South with 52%. At the same time, only 1 in 4 Indians have admitted that they have been caught by cops breaking this law.
Over-speeding additionally posed another problem as 60% of respondents admitted to over-speeding in Kerala, followed by 51% in Delhi, and 28% in Punjab. Conducted in collaboration with Nissan India and Kantar IMRB, the Nissan Connected Families of India survey deep dives into the day-to-day driving habits of Indians across 20 states, ranging from over-speeding, phone usage, punctuality and vigilance to trust.
When it comes to trust, a large percentage of women respondents (nearly 64%) trust their spouse when it comes to driving, as against just 37% of men who could say the same. Children, however, scored consistently low on the trust score with 30% respondents rating them the least. The survey also identified the increased need for vigilance as respondents (72% in Tamil Nadu, 70% in Kerala, 57% in Punjab and 66% in Delhi NCR), said that they would always want to monitor their children while they are driving.
Apart from trust and vigilance, the survey highlighted interesting patterns in India’s driving habits. About 68% Indians confessed to always getting lost while driving to a new place, often leaving their families worried and anxious. Moreover, nearly 64% of the respondents admitted to getting late for meetings. This trend varied from North to South, as 65% respondents in Kerala conceded to failing in keeping time commitments as opposed to 48% in Punjab.
Nissan Connected Families Findings. (Image: Nissan India)
Compliance to rules and regulations - a myth or a reality?
- About half the respondents- (51%) in the National Capital- Delhi, admitted to over-speeding
- A whopping 62% people in North India confessed to using their mobile phones while driving
- Nearly 30% of the respondents in West India confessed they have been caught by cops
- Over 60% respondents have been told by the neighbors about reckless driving by their children, more so in West & East.
Vigilance on the road
- The need to monitor children on the road is consistently high across India
- 72% respondents from TN and 70% in Kerala want to always monitor their children while they are driving, compared to 57% in Punjab and 66% in Delhi NCR
- 52% respondents across India expressed the need to be connected to all family and friends, even when they’re in their vehicle.
Disparity in trust across genres
- A significant 64% of women trust their spouse when it comes to driving. This contrasts with a dismal 37% of men who exhibited faith in their spouses
- Children are the least trusted by their parents with only 30% of the parents ticking the box
- A relatively higher proportion of men (34%) trust parents than women (21%) do
- Mothers trust their children more- 44% Females claimed their children always inform, compared to 39% males.
Nissan Sunny cabin. (Image: Siddharth Safaya/News18.com)
Jerome Saigot, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The findings of the Nissan Connected Families of India survey have not only revealed some startling facts but also raised a need for in-car technology and connectivity for safety of the loved ones. This has been further affirmed by the fact that 53% respondents expressed the desire to be connected to their family even while driving.”
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
