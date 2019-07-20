Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

3 Li-ion Battery Manufacturers May Set Up Shop in Telangana

Director of Electronics, Telangana, Sujai Karampuri, said the construction of three different facilities is expected to begin in a month or two.

PTI

Updated:July 20, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
3 Li-ion Battery Manufacturers May Set Up Shop in Telangana
(Representative Image: Reuters)
Loading...

As part of NITI Aayog’s electric vehicle (EV) push in the country, three different Lithium-ion battery (Li-ion) manufacturers are expected to set up their facilities with a combined capacity of 10 gigawatt in Telangana soon, with an investment of Rs 1,500 crore in the first phase.

Director of Electronics, Telangana, Sujai Karampuri, withholding the names of the companies, said the construction of three different facilities is expected to begin in a month or two and production of the cells would begin between nine to 15 months after that. He also indicated that the initial production capacity would be ramped up from one gigawatt in the phase one to 10 gigawatt in the due course with a total investment of Rs 6000 crore.

"Right now they are in the pipeline. We will disclose the names in a matter of month or so. All the three companies put together, it is over Rs 1500 crore investment. The construction would probably start in a month or so. It takes typically nine months to 15 months to come up to the production stage. The combined capacity would approximate 10 gigawatts," he told reporters here Wednesday.

"First they'll start with one gigawatt in the first phase, then they go up to 5 gigawatts. There will be investing Rs 1500 crore in the first phase. But it would translate approximately Rs 6000 crore, total put together for all three phase," he said on the sidelines of 'Electric vehicle Summit-2019.'

The Telangana government had recently informed the NITI Aayog that it was capable of setting up a Giga-Scale Li-ion Battery Manufacturing Plant as envisioned by the Centre. Karampuri said the state government is developing a 200-acre park for EVs, which can further be developed to 800 acres in future.

Telangana Principal Secretary for IT and Industries Jayesh Ranjan said, the state government is implementing various measures and incentives for electric vehicles and related ecosystem under the State's EV Policy, though officially not launched.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram