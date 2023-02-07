Bihar has got a record allocation of Rs 8,505 crore in the railway budget for the fiscal year 2023-24. With this, 87 stations will be redeveloped, besides the construction of a new rail bridge parallel to Rajendra Bridge between Mokama and Begusarai, as stated by East Central Railway (ECR) citing a statement by Union Railways Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw. Three new Vande Bharat Express trains are going to start soon in Bihar. These Express trains are likely to be introduced on Patna-Howrah, Panta-Ranchi and Varanasi-Howrah via Gaya routes from April this year.

According to the Union Budget announcement, the state’s capital Patna and Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi will be connected by Vande Bharat Express. The distance between the two cities is expected to be reduced by 4 hours. There is a plan to run a Vande Bharat Express train on the Patna to Howrah (West Bengal) route as well. The railways’ tracks will be strengthened to make them suitable for high-speed trains. Another Vande Bharat train will be introduced for the route from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh to Howrah via Gaya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate two new Vande Bharat Express trains from Mumbai on February 10. This will take the number of these trains to 10, which are presently running in the country.

The fares of the Vande Bharat Express Train from Mumbai to Pune-Solapur and Mumbai Nashik Road-Sainagar Shirdi routes are said to be the most expensive among all the other services. According to a report by The Times of India, the fares (excluding catering charges) for Mumbai-Pune are expected to be Rs 560 for Chair Car (CC) and Rs 1,135 for Executive Chair (EC) car. For Solapur, the CC will be Rs 945 and the EC will cost Rs 1,970. For the Nashik route, the fares are expected to be Rs 550 and Rs 1,150 for CC and EC respectively. The tariff for Sainagar-Shirdi is said to be Rs 800 and Rs 1,630 for CC and EC respectively.

The government now plans to induct more Vande Bharat trains in the coming years. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced in the Union Budget 2022-23 that 400 new-generation Vande Bharat trains will be developed and manufactured in the next three years.

