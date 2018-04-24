English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
3 Reasons Why Hybrid Cars are More Popular than Ever
Because hybrid’s marriage of regular combustion engine, electric motor and battery pack provides better fuel economy and lower running costs as well as cleaner air, everyone’s a winner.
2019 Bentley Bentayga Hybrid. (Image: Bentley)
The hybrid revolution is set to get even bigger in the next few years. Here's three reasons why that's a good thing for everybody. Hybrid cars are big news right now, and for good reason. As consumers demand ever more efficiency and automakers push to expand the number of eco-mobility options available, hybrid powertrains provide the perfect solution. They are becoming increasingly popular across Europe, and with the EU’s mandatory emission level of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometre for every new car bought from 2020 onwards, the hybrid revolution is here to stay. Because hybrid’s marriage of regular combustion engine, electric motor and battery pack provides better fuel economy and lower running costs as well as cleaner air, everyone’s a winner.
Also Read: Dream Job: Harley-Davidson to Give Free Motorcycles to its Summer Interns
Hybrids are aerodynamic and efficient
Hybrid cars may have a distinct look, but they are designed this way for a reason. To reduce their drag factor to slice through the air as they travel and reduce fuel consumption further, they are considerably more aerodynamic than conventional cars.
They drive like traditional cars
When the hybrid car first hit the European market in 2001, its new type of powertrain left some unsure if it was as good to drive as the cars they were used to. As hybrid technology has advanced in the years since, its performance and feel on the road has gotten better and better.
Also Read: Prince William Spends Some Time With Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 at Heads of Commonwealth Meeting 2018
They are safer than ever
When it comes to safety, there is no difference between conventional and hybrid cars. Indeed, given the future-facing technology they contain, today’s hybrids often have more safety features than their traditional counterparts.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More
Also Watch
Also Read: Dream Job: Harley-Davidson to Give Free Motorcycles to its Summer Interns
Hybrids are aerodynamic and efficient
Hybrid cars may have a distinct look, but they are designed this way for a reason. To reduce their drag factor to slice through the air as they travel and reduce fuel consumption further, they are considerably more aerodynamic than conventional cars.
They drive like traditional cars
When the hybrid car first hit the European market in 2001, its new type of powertrain left some unsure if it was as good to drive as the cars they were used to. As hybrid technology has advanced in the years since, its performance and feel on the road has gotten better and better.
Also Read: Prince William Spends Some Time With Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 at Heads of Commonwealth Meeting 2018
They are safer than ever
When it comes to safety, there is no difference between conventional and hybrid cars. Indeed, given the future-facing technology they contain, today’s hybrids often have more safety features than their traditional counterparts.
Also Watch: Tech and Auto Show | Ep 37 | Hyundai Elite i20, Virat Kohli, Google Pixel 2 & More
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
Sunday 22 April , 2018 World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
Friday 20 April , 2018 Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
Wednesday 18 April , 2018 Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
Friday 20 April , 2018 Watch: Quin Smart Helmets | Feature
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 To Go On Sale For 24-Hours on Mi.com on April 25, Sale Starts 12AM Tonight
- OnePlus 6 To Launch on May 21 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC: Report
- IPL 2018: The Curious Case of Sunrisers Hyderabad Pacers & Spinners
- Neil Nitin Mukesh, Rukmini Sahay To Welcome Their First Child
- Sachin Tendulkar Turns 45 - When The Master Spoke