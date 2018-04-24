3 Reasons Why Hybrid Cars are More Popular than Ever

The hybrid revolution is set to get even bigger in the next few years. Here's three reasons why that's a good thing for everybody. Hybrid cars are big news right now, and for good reason. As consumers demand ever more efficiency and automakers push to expand the number of eco-mobility options available, hybrid powertrains provide the perfect solution. They are becoming increasingly popular across Europe, and with the EU’s mandatory emission level of 95 grams of CO2 per kilometre for every new car bought from 2020 onwards, the hybrid revolution is here to stay. Because hybrid’s marriage of regular combustion engine, electric motor and battery pack provides better fuel economy and lower running costs as well as cleaner air, everyone’s a winner.Hybrid cars may have a distinct look, but they are designed this way for a reason. To reduce their drag factor to slice through the air as they travel and reduce fuel consumption further, they are considerably more aerodynamic than conventional cars.When the hybrid car first hit the European market in 2001, its new type of powertrain left some unsure if it was as good to drive as the cars they were used to. As hybrid technology has advanced in the years since, its performance and feel on the road has gotten better and better.When it comes to safety, there is no difference between conventional and hybrid cars. Indeed, given the future-facing technology they contain, today’s hybrids often have more safety features than their traditional counterparts.