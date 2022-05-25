34 Trains Connecting Several States To Remain Affected In June; Check List

The Indian Railway has either cancelled or short-terminated and diverted at least 34 trains that connect states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Jammu, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, and others.

The doubling work in the Jodhpur Division is underway and it has forced the decision. Special work is being carried out to double the railway line between the Kharia Khangar-Pipad Road Junction of Merta Road-Jodhpur Section of Jodhpur Division.

According to Captain Shashi Kiran, the spokesperson of the North Western Railway, 6 trains are being cancelled due to traffic blocks, 10 trains will be short terminated and 18 will be diverted. Here’s a complete list of trains affected by the doubling work.

Cancelled trains

14823 Jodhpur – Rewari cancelled for 12 roundtrips from 13.06.22 to 24.06.22.

14824 Rewari-Jodhpur cancelled for 12 roundtrips from 12.06.22 to 23.06.22.

14813 Jodhpur-Bhopal cancelled for 12 roundtrips from 11.06.22 to 22.06.22.

14814 Bhopal-Jodhpur cancelled for 12 roundtrips from 12.06.22 to 23.06.22.

22977 Jaipur-Jodhpur cancelled for 04 roundtrips from 18.06.22 to 21.06.22.

22978 Jodhpur-Jaipur cancelled for 04 roundtrips from 18.06.22 to 21.06.22.

Partially cancelled trains

14891, Jodhpur-Hisar (Jodhpur-Medta Road Central) partially cancelled for 12 roundtrips from 12.06.22 to 23.06.22.

14892, Hisar-Jodhpur (Medta Road-Jodhpur Central) Partially cancelled for 12 roundtrips from 12.06.22 to 23.06.22.

22421, Delhi Sarai-Jodhpur (Degana-Jodhpur Central) Partial cancellation for 12 roundtrips from 12.06.22 to 23.06.22.

22422, Jodhpur – Delhi Sarai (between Jodhpur – Degana ) Partial cancellation for 12 roundtrips from 13.06.22 to 24.06.22.

12307, Howrah-Jodhpur (Medta-Jodhpur center) 11.06.22, 12.06.22, 14.06.22 – Partial cancellation for 7 roundtrips till 15.06.22, 18.06.22, 19.06.22 and 21.06.22.

12308, Jodhpur-Howrah (Middle of Jodhpur-Medta Road) 13.06.22,

14.06.22, 16.06.22 – Partial cancellation for 7 roundtrips till 17.06.22, 20.06.22, 21.06.22 and 23.06.22.

14721, Jodhpur – Bathinda (between Jodhpur – Bikaner) – Partial cancellation for 12 ferro from 12.06.22 to 23.06.22.

14722, Abohar-Jodhpur (Bikaner-Jodhpur Central) – Partially

cancelled for 12 roundtrips from 11.06.22 to 22.06.22.

12465, Indore-Jodhpur (Jaipur-Jodhpur Central) – Partial cancellation for 10 roundtrips from 13.06.22 to 22.06.22.

12466, Jodhpur-Indore (Jodhpur-Jaipur Central) – Partial cancellation for 10 roundtrips from 14.06.22 to 23.06.22.

