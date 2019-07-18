39 Incidents of Aircraft Engine Damage in Last 4 Years - Civil Aviation Minister

Thirty-nine incidents of damage to aircraft engines during flights were reported in the last four years, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday. Replying to a question in Rajya Sabha, the minister said the number of incidents of damage to aircraft engines was 17 in 2018, nine in 2017, seven in 2015 and six in 2016.

"During the last four years, a total number of 39 incidents of mid-flight engine damage or technical difficulties have occurred during flight of Indian civil registered aircraft engaged in scheduled airline operation," Puri said in his written reply.

He said the central government has taken steps to prevent such incidents. "The occurrence related to the damage to engines are investigated to determine the cause of events and necessary mitigation actions based on the findings are taken to prevent recurrence of similar events," Puri added.