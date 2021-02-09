3DExperience World 2021: Dassault Systemes to Launch New Solidworks Offers from Mid-2021

Dassault Systemes has announced the upcoming launch of two offers at their annual 3DExperience World event. The offers are called: 3DExperience Solidworks for Makers and 3DExperience Solidworks for Students. The offers will provide makers and students with cloud-based access to the world’s most powerful digital environment for design, engineering and collaborative innovation.

3DExperience Solidworks for Makers brings makers, mentors and ideas together to create, connect and collaborate. Digital hobbyists can innovate using 3DExperience Solidworks Professional, 3D Creator and 3D Sculptor applications, and share their personal projects with the global Makers Community Madein3D – curated by Dassault Systemes with the participation of makers, influencers and innovators – for help and inspiration.

3DExperience Solidworks for Students helps prepare students for employability in a highly competitive job market by developing the engineering, collaboration, project management and data intelligence skills that are highly sought after by industry today. The offer, which can be used from anywhere, features 3DExperience Solidworks Student, 3D Designer Student and Collaborative Business and Industry Innovator applications, access to a global online community of peers and experts on the 3DExperience platform, and two industry-recognized certifications.

To support the launch of 3DExperience Solidworks for Students, Dassault Systemes is hosting its first “World Wide Virtual Career Fair” during 3DExperience World 2021. University students located in North America, Europe and Japan will have the opportunity to meet and network individually with Dassault Systèmes’ global talent acquisition team and Solidworks customers.

“From products to the platform, from connections to relationships … 3DExperience Solidworks transforms how students and makers learn, collaborate and innovate,” said Gian Paolo Bassi, CEO, Solidworks, Dassault Systemes. “Students can use the right tools early on to develop the skills sought after by industry and thrive in the workplace. Makers can be part of a community that shares their passion for making products and is ready to help with its expertise and desire to collaborate. Both gain the knowledge and know-how needed to excel in creating game-changing experiences. This is a revolutionary offer of our traditional Solidworks desktop connected to and managed by the 3DExperience platform.”

3DExperience Solidworks for Students will be available in May 2021 and 3DExperience Solidworks for Makers will be available in the second half of 2021, through an online purchasing experience on the 3DExperience platform.