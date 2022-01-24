4 Essential Everyday Two-Wheeler Riding Tips To Become A More Skilled Rider

Riding on a pair of wheels is more intricate than we think. A rider on a motorcycle is connected to the vehicle, and with time, that connection transforms the ability into proficiency. Riding becomes a more profound experience if your sessions with your motorcycle are laden with dexterity. But the hard-earned and ridden skills need brushing up every now and then so that you do not go out of practice. Here are a few essential skills that can help you maintain dexterity while riding a two-wheeler.

Quick Stop

One of the foremost skills needed to become an experienced rider is knowing how to stop a bike in emergency situations. High-speed braking is essential to avoid mishaps. There are a few ways you can practice this skill.

Determine a spot where you want to stop and accelerate your bike up to the highest speed on second gear. After ensuring that the bike is in maximum contact with the ground, i.e., upright and straight, apply the brakes, along with the clutch. Make sure to keep your knees in touch with the tank, chin up, and make your arms strong while braking.

Moderate Speed Riding

In India, you rarely get roads where you can test the full potential of your motorcycle. Most of the time, you will be riding amid traffic, and this skill comes in extremely handy in such situations. Slow-speed riding is a necessary skill to be honed while riding a motorcycle on a daily basis. During the bumper-to-bumper riding, practice using the clutch adequately and use rear brakes more often. In addition, use the accelerator at a constant level.

Panic Reflexes and Response

While on-road, unprecedented scenarios may arise anytime. And when they do, our initial reaction is panic-ridden, and we tend to make decisions that may endanger our lives. It is important to note that in case of a sudden hindrance on the road, you do not need to over or underreact. The perfect way to avoid this is to constantly observe and analyse the surroundings constantly. You can also devise a plan of action by creating hypothetical scenarios.

Sharp Turns

A rider acquires momentum and rhythm after being on the road for a while. But sharp turns are still something that riders are not well-versed with, rookies and proficient alike. So to practice taking a sharp turn efficiently, you need to keep a few tips in mind.

It is important to streamline your sight and look at the place where you need to reach and avoid looking down constantly. Stay connected with the rev of the engine and let the powertrain guide you.

Another important tip is to keep your elbows away from your body so as to avoid cramping up and get more space for turning.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.