Holi is around the corner and people will be travelling to their hometowns from around the country. Moreover, people from Bihar working in different parts of the country will also be travelling to their home state in large numbers. Keeping in view the festive week, Indian Railways has decided to start four new Holi special trains that will be running between Patna – Anand Vihar, Muzaffarpur – Yesvantpur, Barauni – Pune and Jaynagar – Mumbai. This will help reduce the congestion in the existing trains to and from Bihar.

East Central Railway announced through its official Twitter handle. Public Relations Officer of ECR Birendra Kumar also announced Patna – Anand Vihar (03255) will run from March 9 to March 24. This train will leave Patna every Thursday and Sunday at 10.20 pm and reach Anand Vihar the next day at 3 pm.

Here are the train schedules of the four special trains:

Anand Vihar – Patna Superfast (03256) will run every Friday and Monday from March 10 to March 24 from Anand Vihar in Delhi to Patna, Bihar. This train will leave from Anand Vihar at 11.30 pm and reach Patna the next day at 5.20 pm. Both these trains will stop at Danapur, Arrah, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj and Kanpur Central stations. Both trains with numbers 03255 and 03256 will have stoppages at Danapur, Arrah, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj and Kanpur Central stations.

Muzaffarpur – Yesvantpur (05271) will leave Muzaffarpur every Friday at 3:30 pm and reach Yesvantpur at 4:30 pm on Sunday. On its return journey, Yesvantpur – Muzaffarpur (05272) Weekly Special will leave Yesvantpur every Monday from March 13 to March 27 at 7:30 pm and reach Muzaffarpur on Wednesdays at noon.

Barauni-Pune Weekly Holi Special (05279) will depart from Barauni at 12.10 pm on March 9 and March 16 and reach Pune at 10.30 pm the next day. Pune -Barauni (05280) Weekly Holi Special will depart Pune at 05.00 am on March 11 and March 18 (Saturdays) and reach Barauni at 1.30 pm the next day.

Both these trains will have stoppages at Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur, Patliputra, Danapur, Ara, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval, Manmad, Kopargaon and Ahmednagar stations.

Jaynagar – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai Weekly Holi Special (05561 ) will depart Jaynagar at 11:50 pm on Saturdays from March 11 to 25 and reach Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 12:20 pm on Mondays Terminal, Mumbai. Whereas Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal, Mumbai-Jaynagar Weekly Holi Special (05562) will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal, Mumbai at 1.30 pm on Monday from March 14 to 28 and reach Jaynagar at 8.00 am on Wednesday.

These trains will have stoppages at Darbhanga, Samastipur, Barauni, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, Arrah, Buxar, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, Prayagraj Chheoki, Manikpur, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Khandwa, Bhusaval and Nashik Road stations during their journeys.

