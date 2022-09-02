4 Pairs Of Trains In North Eastern Zone Given Additional Halt; Check List

The Indian Railways has announced an additional 2-minute halt for four pairs of trains in the North Eastern Zone of the country. These four trains, Durg Express, Gorakhpur Express, Muzaffarpur Express, and Aishbagh Express trains will halt for 2 minutes at listed stations. The measure has been taken on an experimental basis and will be carried out for six months.

The spokesperson of the North Eastern Railways, Pankaj Kumar Singh said that keeping in view the passenger load on these routes, the decision has been taken. The increase in stoppage time will help the passengers to easily board and deboard the trains that are listed below

Train Number- 18205 Durg-Nautanwa Express will arrive at Lakshmipur station at 21.35 hours and depart at 21.37 hours on September 9.

Train Number- 18206 Nautanwa-Durg Express will arrive at Lakshmipur station at 09.11 hours and depart at 09.13 hours on September 3.

Train Number- 15009 Gorakhpur-Mailani Express. The train will arrive at Brijmanganj station at 23.51 hours and depart at 23.53 hours on September 4.

Train Number- 15010, Mailani-Gorakhpur Express will arrive at Brijmanganj station at 04.45 hours and depart at 04.47 hours with effect from September 4 September.

Train Number- 15069, Gorakhpur- Aishbagh Express will arrive at Brijmanganj station at 04.49 hours and will depart at 04.51 hours with effect from September 4.

Train Number- 15070, Aishbagh-Gorakhpur Express will arrive at Brijmanganj station at 22.20 hours and depart at 22.22 hours with effect from September 4.

Train Number -12537 Muzaffarpur-Banaras Express will arrive at Siswa Bazar station at 00.25 hours and depart at 00.27 hours with effect from September 6.

Train Number- 12538, Banaras-Muzaffarpur Express arrives at Siswa Bazar station at 13.00 hours and departs at 13.02 hours with effect from September 5.

For more updates check, https://www.indianrail.gov.in/

