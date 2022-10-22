4 Points to Keep in Mind While Booking Tatkal Railway Tickets

The festive season is here, and people are travelling back to their hometowns in large numbers. Diwali, Bhai Dooj and Chath fall consecutively within the same week. This makes it difficult to find confirmed tickets on trains. Moreover, people might think booking a tatkal ticket may get them home, but the process is so tedious and time-consuming that by the time you fill in your details, the tickets are already booked and you fail to have a confirmed ticket.

For offline tatkal bookings, you must stand in huge lines and wait for your turn. If you don’t reach the booking counter a couple of hours before it opens, the chances of getting a confirmed tatkal ticket are very low.

To get a confirmed ticket in a short time, it is important to know that the bookings are to be done from the official website of IRCTC. Second, as insignificant as it may seem, your internet connection needs to be top-notch to not have any unnecessary delays during the ticket-booking process. Third,

While the three points mentioned above are important, most people already take care of these things. The fourth and most important point to keep in mind is the master list. If you book tickets online on the IRCTC app or website, a feature called the master list can help you get ahead of everyone else.

The master list enables you to make a travel list in advance due to which all your personal information is to be entered beforehand. This enables users to skip the step during ticket booking helping them complete the process faster and increasing their chances of getting a confirmed ticket tenfold.

Open the IRCTC official website or app and log in using your username and password. Click on the MY ACCOUNT section in the app and click on “MY Master List”. If there is no master list created yet, you will see a text called “NO RECORD”. Click on it and then click “Add Passenger”. Enter your details and click on “Add Passenger” to save the details. At the time of booking, just go to “My Passenger List” and automatically add your details with one click. Choose the quick payment method and complete your booking.

