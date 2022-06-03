4 Trains Of North Western Railway To Have Additional Coaches; Check List

The North Western Railway has decided to have additional coaches in four trains for the convenience of the passengers. These trains are mainly operating between Gujarat, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi.

With the increase in the number of temporary coaches, more berths will be available to the passengers who are travelling to some of the major cities in these states. According to Captain Shashi Kiran, Spokesperson of North Western Railway, for the convenience of the passengers, the Railways is increasing the number of temporary coaches in the coaches of these four trains, which will be effective as follows:-

Train number 12957/58, Ahmedabad-New Delhi-Ahmedabad Rajdhani Express to have an additional temporary Third AC coach from 28.04.22 to 30.05.22.

Train number 09037/38, Bandra Terminus – Barmer – Bandra Terminus Special train service an extra Third AC coach from 29.04.22 to 13.05.22.

Train number 09039/40, Bandra Terminus-Ajmer-Bandra Terminus Special to have an additional Third AC coach from 04.05.22 to 11.05.22.

Train number 19717/18, Sabarmati-Daulatpur Chowk-Sabarmati Express to have an additional second sleeper coach from 01.05.22 to 31.05.22.

