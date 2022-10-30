400th Bugatti Chiron Rolled Out, 100 More to Come Before Production Ends

Bugatti Chiron hypercar was introduced in 2016 with an announcement that only 500 examples will ever be built. Recently, the 400th unit of the Chiron hyper sportscar was rolled out from the home of Bugatti Automobiles in Molsheim after following an assembly process of around two months in the Atelier.

The company will develop 100 more units of the Chiron before calling it a day. Despite ceasing the production of the Chiron, Bugatti will continue to offer the legendary W16 engine with two more models namely Mistral3 (Bugatti roadster) and the track-only Bolide4.

Christophe Piochon, President of Bugatti Automobiles, said: “Every single part of the Chiron is a masterpiece of engineering, and bringing it all together requires the most dedicated and experienced specialists in the world. Simply installing the carbon fiber panels over the advanced monocoque chassis requires a level of precision that only the most skilled craftspeople possess.”

What makes Bugatti Chiron really special is the tall claim by the brand that no car will be like any other due to the vast array of personalization options. Bugatti offers limitless collection of paints, materials, finishes, bespoke touches and accessories. The 400th unit of Bugatti Chiron Super Sport features a bare carbon fiber body in tinted dark green paint shade with Super Sport Magnesium Wheels and an engine cover finished in a subtle “Nocturne” shade.

The hyper sportscar also gets touches of “Fierce” at multiple exterior elements like the iconic Bugatti Horse Shoe grille and EB Logo Wheel Caps. The cabin of the 400th Bugatti Chiron boasts of a full leather upholstery combination split of “Green” and “Beluga Black” for the seats. It is equipped with Sky View roof, bare carbon fiber steering wheel top and bottom and the “Black Anodized” interior trim parts.

“Our painting or finishing process is so detailed that to achieve the desired effect requires up to eight layers in the top coat alone, each one polished to a perfect, deep and lustrous mirror finish. This level of detail can only be achieved with the right blend of passion and expertise, and to do it to such a high standard so consistently over 400 vehicles and beyond is what defines Bugatti,” added Piochon.

The Chiron is powered by Bugatti’s famed 8.0L W16 engine which belts out top power of 1,577 bhp which is nearly 99 bhp more than the original Chiron of 2016. The highest engine speed increases to 7,100 rpm with maximum torque of 1,600 Nm available between 2,000 and 7,000 rpm. The engine is linked to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The hyper sportscar does a sprint of 0-300 kmph in merely 12.1 seconds while clocking a top speed of 440kmph.

