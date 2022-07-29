41 Trains of North Western Railway to Get Additional 83 Coaches; Check List

The Indian Railways has decided to add 83 coaches to several trains of the North Western Railway. These additional temporary coaches will be added to 41 trains of North Western Railway. These trains connect various states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh. These additional coaches will be added from August 1.

The development comes against the backdrop of an increasing number of passengers travelling on the route. List of trains:

Train No. 22481/22482, Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Jodhpur Rail Service will have 02 extra Third AC and 02 additional Second Sleeper Class coaches from August 1 to August 31.

Train No. 12479/12480, Jodhpur-Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Rail Service will have an addition of 02 Third AC and 02 Second Sleeper Class Coaches from August 3 to September 2.

Temporary increase of 02-second sleeper class coaches in train number 22471/22472, Bikaner-Delhi Sarai-Bikaner train service from August 1 to August 31.

Temporary addition of 02 Second Sleeper Class Coaches in Train No. 20473/20474, Delhi Sarai-Udaipur City-Delhi Sarai Rail Service from August 1 to August 31.

Train No. 19666/19665, Udaipur City-Khajuraho-Udaipur City Rail Service will have an extra Third AC and an additional Second Sleeper Class Coach from August 2 to August 31.

Temporary increase of 01 Third AC economy class coach in train number 12990/12989, Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer rail service from August 3 to August 31.

Train No. 20483/20484, Bhagat Ki Kothi – Dadar – Bhagat Ki Kothi Rail Service will have additional 02 Third AC and 04-second sleeper class coaches from August 1 to August 28.

Temporary increase of 01 Third AC and 04 Second Sleeper class coaches in Train No. 14707/14708, Bikaner-Dadar-Bikaner train service from August 1 to August 31.

For more information, you can check the official site, https://www.indianrail.gov.in/

