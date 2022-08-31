5 Pairs of Trains to Halt At Kapasan Station For Deewan Shah Urs Attendees

The 79th annual Urs (death anniversary) of the popular Sufi Saint Hazrat Deewan Shah is starting on September 4 since the moon of the Islamic month Safar was not sighted on Sunday. The fair to be organised has therefore been delayed by a day. Indian Railways has also made special arrangements for those planning to attend the fair.

The Northwestern Railway has decided to halt five pairs of trains at Kapasan Railway Station for 2 minutes. This has been done for the convenience of those attending the Urs. These trains operate between cities in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and more. There is a high probability that people in large numbers will be attending the Urs from all these states.

The spokesperson of Northwestern Railway, Captain Shashi Kiran, said that for the convenience of passengers attending the 79th annual Urs of Sufi Saint Hazrat Deewan Shah that starts on September 4, 5 pairs of trains will halt at the Kapasan station from September 3 to September 6 for 2 minutes. The schedule is as follows:

Train No. 19665 – Khajuraho-Udaipur City Express Train will arrive at Kapasan Station at 05.01 hrs and depart at 05.03 hrs from September 2 to September 5.

Train No. 19666 – Udaipur City-Khajuraho Express Train will arrive at Kapasan Station at 23.19 hrs and depart at 23.21 hrs from September 3 to September 6.

Train No. 22901 – Bandra Terminus-Udaipur City Express Train will arrive at Kapasan Station at 13.01 hrs and depart at 13.03 hrs on September 3.

Train No. 22902 – Udaipur City-Bandra Terminus Express Train will arrive at Kapasan Station at 22.28 hrs and depart at 22.30 hrs on September 4.

Train No. 12315 – Kolkata-Udaipur City Express Train will arrive at Kapasan station at 22.35 hrs and depart at 22.37 hrs on September 1.

Train No. 12316 – Udaipur City-Kolkata Express Train will arrive at Kapasan station at 01.57 hrs and depart at 01.59 hrs on September 5.

Train No. 20971 – Udaipur City-Shalimar Express Train will arrive at Kapasan station at 02.12 hrs and depart at 02.14 hrs on September 3.

Train No. 20972 – Shalimar-Udaipur City Express Train will arrive at Kapasan station at 03.59 hrs and depart at 04.01 hrs on September 4.

Train No. 19615 –Udaipur City-Kamakhya Express Train on September 5 will arrive at Kapasan station at 17.09 hrs and depart at 17.11 hrs.

Train No. 19616 – Kamakhya-Udaipur City Express Train will arrive at Kapasan station at 22.35 hrs and depart at 22.37 hrs.

