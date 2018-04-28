English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
5 Riding Gears and Accessories to Buy Under Rs 1000: Road Safety Week 2018
Here are 5 Riding gears and accessories under Rs 1000 that will keep you safe and also help you to beat the heat.
Image used for representative purpose. (Image: Siddhartha Safaya/News18.com)
Indian roads are one of the most unsafe roads to drive your car on, and the number of fatal accidents (as per government numbers) prove it all. To promote road safety, every year, from 23rd April to 30th April, Road Safety Week is observed. So this Road Safety Week, here are 5 Riding gears and accessories under Rs 1000 that will keep you safe and also help you to beat the heat during Indian summers.
Steelbird 173608 Adonis Full Face Helmet – Rs 918
Steelbird 173608 Adonis Full Face Helmet.
The helmet comes with quick release chinstrap mechanism for ease of operation and safety. It also gets Dynamic ventilation system for increased air flow providing more comfort to the rider while driving. For better safety the outer shell of the helmet is injected from special high impact grade of engineering thermoplastic.
AllExtreme - Sports Safety Protection Knee Pads – Rs 999
These knee and elbow pads are made of durable pp, pe materials and the adjustable straps are flexible to different sizes of knee and elbow, the knee pads elbow pads guards could offer custom flexibility what the user desire, they could choose to hold its tightly to keep their position right when they are riding their bike, rollerblades, inline skate, skateboard, bicycle, scooter or choose the comfortable way to have breathable air between the pads and body.
Le Gear Pro Plus Face Mask – Rs 299
Le Gear Pro Plus Face Mask.
LeGear Mask Pro Plus can be worn as own or under any helmet also be used as full face mask or hat. The Mask provides protection from wind, dust, cold, pollution, sun and UV-rays. Designed with 4-way stretchable with breathable mesh function, moisture wicken, quick dry allows the user to have proper circulation.
Probiker Leather Motorcycle Riding Gloves – Rs 399
These Heat and tear resistant gloves are a cheap and best deal in the market as these gloves are water, dirt and oil repellant and the TPR finger armor to provide comfortable and flexible protection.
Le Gear LE-ASBLACK Arm Sleeves – Rs 236
Not only for riding LeGear arm sleeves are suitable for any outdoor activities such as cricket, bike riding, athletics, football, basketball, volleyball, golf, baseball and running. The compression of the sleeve actively promotes healthy blood flow and is designed to boost circulation to aid in rapid muscle recovery. Fast sweat kick-away and fast dry fabric makes it a must have thing while riding during summers.
