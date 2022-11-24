5 Trains on Delhi-Rewari Route to Remain Cancelled On November 26; Check List

The rapid development of Indian Railways has led to immense difficulty in running rail operations smoothly in almost all railway zones across the nation. Due to these developments, lakhs of passengers are facing travel difficulties. Train cancellations have become a common occurrence and there are a variety of reasons, including yard modelling, interlocking, technical works or blocks. On November 26, at least five trains will remain cancelled, Northwestern Railways has announced.

The traffic block announced by Northern Railways to increase the length of the loop line at Garhi Harsaru station located between the Delhi-Rewari section in the Delhi division has led to the cancellation of these trains. The block has directly affected the rail operation of NWR and the timings of 12 trains have also been changed.

These Trains will remain cancelled on 26-11-2022

Train No. 04989, Delhi – Rewari

Train No. 04433, Delhi – Rewari

Train No. 04434, Rewari – Delhi

Train No. 04470, Delhi – Rewari

Train No. 04500, Rewari – Delhi

It is important to inform the passengers that the trains will remain cancelled only for one day and the loop line work will be completed on November 26 without any extensions, according to the Railways. Some trains will also see changes in their timings but they will continue to operate. Limited trains are being cancelled and most trains are being rescheduled to reduce trouble for passengers who have scheduled their travel according to the availability of trains.

Meanwhile, the Gati Shakti Yojna has led to the rapid development of Indian Railways, and it is visible in the effect on the operation of the trains. If you are someone who has booked a train ticket in any of the above five trains, you will get a full refund for the cancellation.

