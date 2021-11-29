5 Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars Set to Enter India: New Vitara Brezza, Jimny SUV and More

Maruti is on the offensive with 5 launches that are slated in the near future in India. While none of them are new products, the updates on the current ones comes as a fresh wind for the manufacturer. So here are 5 launches from the manufacturer that has got us waiting.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

The launch of the all-new Brezza will see Maruti bringing new design and feature upgrades to the Brezza in the bid to give it an edge over the competitors. While we are yet to hear anything officially from Maruti Suzuki India, a camouflaged version of the new-gen Brezza was spotted testing on road.

The prototype of the new Brezza was wrapped in a black cover to hide its design details, however, the glimpse suggests that the car’s exterior could be an evolution of the present model’s design language. The new-gen compact SUV is likely to retain its proportionate and boxy profile without any dramatic changes.

The car is expected to bring prominent restyling to the front and rear facias in sync with Maruti’s new design philosophy. The video of the test vehicle shows, that Maruti is likely to continue with the thick C Pillars and larger greenhouse area.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to retain the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that is equipped with abilities to deliver up to 103 bhp power and 138Nm torque. The unit could be offered with a choice between a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission unit. The SHVS hybrid system can also be upgraded to a 48 V system to deliver improved fuel efficiency and improve drivability.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift

Maruti Suzuki will soon launch the all-new Baleno in India. The spy images show the hatchback sporting new exterior styling, albeit a subtle one. The car’s front will get a re-designed grille and revamped bumper sports the secondary grille that stretches up to the new fog lamp housing, the new design giving the car a wider appeal than the current/outgoing model. The headlights also get a tweak as they feature new L-shaped LED DRLs, while the images of the side profile of the car were not featured in the report, but it is expected to remain the same as before, with the possible addition of new alloy wheels.

The rear of the hatchback gets reworked with updated LED tail lamps now getting a split setup. The spy shots didn’t reveal the interior details but based on the previous sightings of the test mule, the car will get a revamped interior. It may get a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, a repositioned centre air-con vents, and new controls for the HVAC system among others. However, the company won’t tweak its mechanicals, as the 2022 Baleno will continue to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engines, the VVT variant produces 82bhp and 113Nm of torque, while the Dual Jet model churns out an additional 7bhp. A five-speed manual and a CVT unit are offered as transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki Alto

The launch of the new Alto is around the corner as well. The test vehicle was seen running on a blacked-out steel rim wheel with skinny tyres and turn indicators placed on the side front fenders. The biggest highlight, however, is the broader front grille and bumper design. The new hexagonal design to the front grille and the headlamps add an aggressive flair to the hatchback’s stance.

While the video doesn’t reveal the rear design much, we can expect to see a redesigned rear bumper and tailgate in sync with the overall design upgrade. Further, Maruti Suzuki is expected to introduce some upgrades on the interiors to give the vehicle an edge over competitors in the market. The apparent increment in the overall dimension of the new Alto should help Maruti Suzuki to increase the cabin space of the car.

The picture of the engine specification and other details is expected to get clearer in the upcoming weeks and months. However, it will be interesting to see if Maruti finally upgrades the 800cc capacity of the Alto. The current version of Alto comes with a 796 cc three-cylinder petrol engine equipped with abilities to deliver up to 47 bhp of power and a peak torque of 69 Nm.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The new Maruti Suzuki S-Cross has arrived in Europe with a shot of radical changes. The car now gets features including ALLGRIP SELECT that is adopted for the four-wheel drive system. A dial allows users to easily select a driving mode according to the driving conditions, such as when prioritising fuel efficiency or driving on snowy roads, to achieve optimal driving performance in a wide variety of road conditions.

The 48-volt SHVS mild hybrid system is standard equipped in European model. In addition to minimising fuel consumption, it also assists in acceleration by adding motor torque to engine torque according to accelerator operation.

In addition to driving support functions such as autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, lane departure prevention, and adaptive cruise control with stop & go, the all-new S-CROSS features parking support functions such as a 360 view camera and rear cross traffic alert.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

Suzuki has started working on a 5-door version of the Jimny. It is expected to launch sometime next year in the Indian market. Being a 5-door vehicle, it will be more practical than the three-door Jimny. It is expected to come with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine but Maruti Suzuki will be offering a 4×4 drivetrain too.

