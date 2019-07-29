Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

6 People get Two Days in Prison for Riding on Wrong Side of Road in Hyderabad

All the six violators were caught in different areas on 17, 18, 19 and 22 July under the jurisdiction of the Bowenpally police in Hyderabad.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 29, 2019, 12:13 PM IST
6 People get Two Days in Prison for Riding on Wrong Side of Road in Hyderabad
Picture for Representation (File Photo)
More often than not, one can see people driving on the wrong side of the road. Unfortunately, this is not a new phenomenon for a country like India. People who are usually found guilty in obstructing traffic often can get away easily by paying small fines or bribes. As a result, no one takes traffic rules seriously. However, in a recent judgment, six persons who were riding their two-wheelers on the wrong side of the road and obstructing traffic were sentenced to two days in prison on Wednesday. Furthermore, as reported by the New Indian Express, the offenders who were caught by the Bowenpally police’s law and order wing last week were directed to pay a fine of Rs 50 each by 14th Special MM court.

When Hyderabad city commissioner Anjani Kumar was asked by reporters about the same, he said, “It was the first time that violators of wrong side driving rule were being sentenced to imprisonment in the city. The police were viewing such violations seriously now since there were several instances of wrong side driving violations leading to fatal accidents in the city. The Law and Order police too were assisting the Traffic police in cracking down on such violations". The North Zone DCP also added by saying," We have identified where people are most likely to take a wrong route to dodge traffic. We will penalise offenders as such acts could cause accidents."

All the six violators were caught in different areas on 17, 18, 19 and 22 July under the jurisdiction of the Bowenpally police. Generally the traffic police use Section 119 and 177 of the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act to penalise people for driving on the wrong side of the road. Following this a challan of Rs 1,100 is issued to each offender. However, under Hyderabad City Police Act, people get jailed for obstructing traffic.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
