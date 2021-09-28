6 Solid Reasons Why You Need To Pick Up The All-New Tata Signa 3118.T

One of the major requirements of a connected world is having seamless transportation that allows for goods to be transferred from one location to another. In a country as vast as India, this connectivity primarily happens via roadways and the heroes of the journey are trucks and heavy vehicles that transport goods and essentials across the nation.

Keeping this lifeline in mind, Tata Motors has launched the all-new Tata Signa 3118.T that promises not one or two but six superb reasons to upgrade from your current truck. If you’re a business owner worried over rising fuel costs and are looking for ways to enhance your profits, keep reading as we tell you why you need this beast of a truck from Tata Motors.

Power of Enhanced Performance

First things first though. The Tata Signa 3118.T is the result of Tata Motors’ Product Attribute Leadership Strategy and seeks to expand upon Tata Motors’ rich legacy of introducing many firsts in the medium to heavy truck industry in the country.

The Tata Signa 3118.T, thus, is India’s first 3-axle 6×2 (10-wheeler) rigid truck with 31 tonnes Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW). It comes with a 3,000kg* higher certified payload than the corresponding 10-wheeler 28-tonne GVW rigid truck.

The vehicle also comes with 12.5-tonne dual tyre lift axle configuration – a marked high point for white space in the M&HCV segment. It can operate at 31-tonne GVW with the lift axle down and at 18.5-tonne GVW with the lift axle up, offering a large band of operating payload for various application needs.

The truck’s beating heart features the bestselling Cummins ISBe 5.6 CR 186 HP engine, with Cummins’ own fuel injection system that delivers up to 186 horsepower, guaranteeing performance that is sure to leave all other similar-sized trucks far behind.

Power of Lower Total Cost of Ownership

With equivalent cost of operations, similar fuel, tyre and maintenance costs as a 28-tonne truck, Tata Signa 3118.T is conceived to significantly enhance the net operating profit for its customers by approximately 45% over a 28-tonne truck.

The Signa 3118.T is certified by Petroleum & Explosives Safety Organization (PESO) for 25KL POL tanker, which is 2KL higher than the highest allowed capacity on a 10-wheeler, 28-tonne GVW truck. Operating with lift axle up is categorically beneficial for the tanker customers yielding higher fuel economy in empty returns

It’s G950 six-speed transmission gives higher torque at wheel and enables longer oil drain interval, leading to lower cost of maintenance and increased efficiency at the same time.

Value features like fuel economy switch, gear shift advisor, ICGT brakes, Unitised wheel bearing^ ensures lower Fuel and Maintenance cost and high profitability for the owner

Power of Comfort and Convenience

Gone are the days of tiring long-haul drives across dusty highways. The smartly designed cabin space, improved ergonomics and NVH levels in the Signa range now offer a superior in-cab experience. The cabins also come with AC options, enabling drivers to stay fresh for longer durations and operate fatigue-free over long hauls. As a business owner, this also leads to better productivity and trip efficiency.

Power of Choice

The Tata Signa 3118.T is available in both Signa and Cowl options with 24-ft and 32-ft loading spans, giving you the choice to pick the variant best suited for your needs. The vehicle comes with CX and LX variants equipped with world class value features that is designed to enhance performance, ergonomics, convenience and safety.

Power of Connectivity

Tata Signa 3118.T comes with Tata Motors New Fleetedge Telematics System and a complimentary subscription for 6 years. With host of features including real-time vehicle tracking, fuel consumption & Driver behaviour monitoring to enhance productivity and safety, the Signa range of trucks is future-proof while also giving the power of connectivity in your hands.

The fuel monitoring system and the electronic anti-fuel theft in both Signa, as well as LPT 3118, enhances the effective usage of every single drop of the diesel that’s being procured

Power of Total Peace of Mind

The Signa range of trucks also benefits from after-sales service from Tata Motors’ Sampoorna Seva, perhaps the most well-trusted after-sales platforms in the country. You can rest assured that your truck will be in capable hands from a wide network on service points across the country, giving you peace of mind once you’ve purchased the Signa range of trucks.

Tata Signa 3118.T is ideally suitable for all types of tanker applications such as petroleum, oil and lubricants (POL), chemicals, bitumen, edible oil, milk and water, as well industrial good such as packed LPG cylinders, lubricants and agricultural products etc.

But don’t just take our word for it. Take it for a trial run today and be the proud owner of the new revolution in the trucking business.

This article is created on behalf of Tata Motors by the Studio18 team.

