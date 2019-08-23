Take the pledge to vote

63 Clauses of Motor Vehicles Act Likely to be Implemented from Sept 1: Gadkari

Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced that FASTags will become mandatory for all vehicles from December this year. As many as 52.59 lakh FASTags have been issued till date.

PTI

Updated:August 23, 2019, 12:03 PM IST
63 Clauses of Motor Vehicles Act Likely to be Implemented from Sept 1: Gadkari
Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (PTI Photo)
The government on Wednesday said it has initiated steps to implement provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act 2019, and 63 clauses which do not require framing of new rules are likely to be implemented from September 1 subject to clearance from the law ministry. Sixty-three clauses which do not require framing of new rules have been sent to the law ministry for vetting, Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said here. "Subject to clearance from the law ministry, these clauses are likely to be implemented from 1st of September," the minister said. These clauses deal with penalties, licences, registration and National Transport Policy, among others.

Regarding the other clauses for which rules have to be framed, Gadkari said steps for this have already been initiated by the ministry, and rules will be notified as and when the due processes are completed. The minister also expressed happiness that the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) 2019 has become a reality, saying this will go a long way in giving the country a safe and corruption-free road transport system. He further said the National Transport Policy that will be brought in under the Act will help in developing an efficient, multi-modal transport system.

Gadkari expressed hope that MVA 2019 will help curb road accidents and bring down fatalities. He said the ministry is spending Rs 12,000 crore towards rectification of 786 accident blackspots identified by the NHAI. In addition, talks are on with the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB) for another programme worth Rs 14,000 crore for rectification of black spots on national, state and district highways.

The minister also announced that FASTags will become mandatory for all vehicles from December this year. As many as 52.59 lakh FASTags have been issued till date. FASTag is a reloadable tag which enables automatic deduction of charges at toll plazas. FASTags are being issued by 22 certified banks through various channels such as Point-of-Sale at national highway toll plazas and selected bank branches. These are also available on the e-commerce platform Amazon.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
