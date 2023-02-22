7 Flights Diverted, Some Delayed Due to Fog in Delhi

Low visibility due to fog has hit flights operations in Delhi. At least seven flights have been diverted so far and some have been delayed by 20-40 minutes.

Low visibility procedure was initiated at Delhi Airport around 6:30 am today morning. Among the flights that have been diverted, four are of Vistara airlines.

Delhi woke up to a layer of fog today with the minimum and maximum temperatures in the city hovering well above normal for the season. On Tuesday, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled seven notches above normal at 31.4 degrees Celsius, a day after the mercury soared to a record high.

Delhi on Monday recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital’s primary weather station, soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius. The reading was nine notches above normal.

On Tuesday morning, the minimum temperature was logged at 16.1 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. Delhi registered a low of 13.1 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season’s average, on Monday.

Delhi’s air quality, meanwhile, was recorded in the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday with the air quality index (AQI) reading 262 at 9 pm.

(With PTI inputs)

