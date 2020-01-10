8 out 10 Top-Selling Cars in December 2019 Belong to Maruti Suzuki

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India had eight of its models in SIAM's ten best-selling passenger vehicles list in December, even as the overall automobile market witnessed a sharp decline. The company's premium hatchback Baleno was the best-selling model last month clocking 18,464 units, up from the second spot in November 2019 year when it sold 18,047 units.

Coming in second was entry-level model Alto with the sale of 15,489 units as against 25,121 units in the year-ago month, retaining the same spot. MSI's compact sedan Dzire sold 15,286 units last month, occupying the third position.

Maruti's popular hatchback Swift sold 14,749 units to be at fourth position, down from first in November last year when it registered 19,314 units. The Vitar a Brezza sold 13,658 units climbing up to the fifth position held by the old WagonR in November with 16,650 units.

Making it to the sixth position of the top ten was the Wagon R with 10,781 units last month. Hyundai Motor India's SUV Venue retained its seventh spot last month selling 9,521 units.

Maruti's micro-SUV S-Presso 8,394 units to be in the eighth spot, retaining the same spot. On the ninth position was the Hyundai i20 with 7,740 units followed by Maruti Suzuki Eeco utility van with 7,634 units in tenth.

