8 Trains Connecting UP, MP, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra to Have Extra 3rd AC Coaches

The North Western Railway has decided to change the composition of coaches in four pairs of trains connecting Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. According to Captain Shashi Kiran, spokesperson of North Western Railway, trains Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer, Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer, Jaipur-Gomtinagar (Lucknow)-Jaipur, and Jaipur-Bhopal-Jaipur, will be fitted with two Third AC Economy class coaches, replacing two Second Sleeper class.

Train No. 12996/12995, Ajmer-Bandra Terminus-Ajmer, will have two Third Economy class coaches from Ajmer with effect from September 22 and from Bandra Terminus from September 21 in place of two Second Sleeper class. This train service will have a total of 18 coaches including 01 Second AC, 04 Third AC, 02 Third AC Economy Class, 05 Second Sleeper, 04 Second Ordinary Class, 01 Power Car, and 01 Guard Coaches.

Train number 12990/12989, Ajmer-Dadar-Ajmer, will have two extra Third Economy class coaches in place of two Second Sleeper class in Ajmer from September 21 and Dadar from September 22. The train then will have a total of 18 coaches including 02 Second AC, 06 Third AC, 02 Third AC Economy Class, 05 Second Sleeper, 04 Second Ordinary Class, and 02 Power Car coaches.

Train number 19715/19716, Jaipur-Gomtinagar (Lucknow)-Jaipur rail service, will have 02 Third Economy class coaches in place of 02 Second Sleeper class from Jaipur from September 20 and from Gomtinagar from September 2. After changes, there will be a total of 20 coaches, including 02 Second AC, 05 Third AC, 02 Third AC Economy Class, 05 Second Sleeper, 04 Second Ordinary Class, and 02 Power Car coaches.

Train number 19711/19712, Jaipur-Bhopal-Jaipur, will have two extra third economy class coaches in place of two-second sleeper class from Jaipur from September 20 and from Bhopal from September 21.

After the changes, there will be a total of 20 coaches, including 02 Second AC, 05 Third AC, 02 Third AC Economy Class, 05 Second Sleeper, 04 Second Ordinary Class, and 02 Power Car coaches.

