This 80-Year-Old Man from Vienna Is a Serious Porsche Fan, Buys His 80th Brand Vehicle

In a serious case of brand loyalty, an 80-year old man recently purchased his 80th vehicle of his favourite car brand. Viennese resident Ottocar J recently bought a Porsche Boxster Spyder in a gleaming blue colour to complete his 80 Porsche cars collected over several decades.

At an age where most of them would prefer to retire to a relaxed life, Ottocar is more inclined to drive around in his Porsche cars and since then, he has filled his garage with various Porsche models. This year marked something special for him as he purchased his 80th Porsche model. He not only collected the car from Porsche’s Zuffenhausen factory, but the German automaker also allowed him to be one of the first customers allowed to affix the brand’s crest on the car’s hood himself.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Ottocar said his passion for Porsche started nearly half a century ago when he saw one drive past him. As the cars raced past him, they also ignited a strange feeling deep within him. With such stirring passion, over the years he started saving up and eventually bought his first one in 1972, a Speed Yellow 911 E. This wouldn’t end here as it would lead to many more to come.

He first took delivery in person in 1977 when he picked up his 911 Carrera 3.0. However, his desire for Porsche grew during his time as a hobby race car driver. In the subsequent decades, Ottocar saw his current collection comprising around 38 different Porsche models, including several race cars such as the 917, the 910 with the rare eight-cylinder engine, a 956, a 904, and the 964 Cup.

Ottocar’s envious collection of Porsche cars are currently housed in a separate building that is also filled with several automobile related memorabilia, such as a cinema showing Steve McQueens’ from the Le Mans race, posters, trophies and advertising signs that neatly dot the space.

While Ottocar has no plans of slowing down at 80, he has plans to travel the Pan-American highway in a Porsche Cayenne.