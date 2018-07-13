English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]
Mr. Devarajan, who is a farmer in Tamil Nadu bought the Mercedes-Benz B-Class worth Rs 33 Lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai) at an age of 88.
H. Devarajan with Mercedes-Benz B-Class. (Image: YouTube Screengrab)
For someone to fulfill their childhood dream is one of the biggest achievement in life, but sadly, only a few can achieve what they dream. One such lucky person is Devarajan H, who fulfilled his childhood dream of buying a Mercedes-Benz car. So what, you may say? Well, buying a Mercedes-Benz is not what makes his story special, but the fact that he is an 88-year old farmer, who bought a Mercedes-Benz makes this story so special.
Mr. Devarajan hails from Tamil Nadu and bought Mercedes-Benz B-Class worth Rs 33 Lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai) at an age of 88. The dealership network of Mercedes-Benz called Trans Car India from Chennai shared an overwhelming video of H. Devarajan buying the luxury car.
Mr. Devarajan first saw the brand when he was just 8 years old and was not aware of the name of the car at that point in the time. But ever since his first glimpse, he has admired the Mercedes-Benz brand, and worked hard to save enough money to buy a Mercedes car 80 years later.
He says that he fell in love with the three-pointed star logo of the brand, which he acquired with the support of his wife. The Mercedes-Benz dealership celebrated his lifetime achievement with a cake and this video.
In the video, the farmer can be seen lifting the cover of the B-Class along with his wife in the showroom. He later sat in the co-driver seat of the car while driving out of the showroom.
As for the Mercedes-Benz B-Class, it is a MPVish style hatchback from the German luxury car manufacturer with a tall-boy design and spacious cabin, making it an ideal choice for a man of his age.
The exact variant of the B-Class is not known, but the car is powered by both petrol and diesel engine options.
Also Watch
Mr. Devarajan hails from Tamil Nadu and bought Mercedes-Benz B-Class worth Rs 33 Lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai) at an age of 88. The dealership network of Mercedes-Benz called Trans Car India from Chennai shared an overwhelming video of H. Devarajan buying the luxury car.
Mr. Devarajan first saw the brand when he was just 8 years old and was not aware of the name of the car at that point in the time. But ever since his first glimpse, he has admired the Mercedes-Benz brand, and worked hard to save enough money to buy a Mercedes car 80 years later.
He says that he fell in love with the three-pointed star logo of the brand, which he acquired with the support of his wife. The Mercedes-Benz dealership celebrated his lifetime achievement with a cake and this video.
In the video, the farmer can be seen lifting the cover of the B-Class along with his wife in the showroom. He later sat in the co-driver seat of the car while driving out of the showroom.
As for the Mercedes-Benz B-Class, it is a MPVish style hatchback from the German luxury car manufacturer with a tall-boy design and spacious cabin, making it an ideal choice for a man of his age.
The exact variant of the B-Class is not known, but the car is powered by both petrol and diesel engine options.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Samsung Galaxy J6 Review: Competent Performer at a Price of Rs 13,990
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mira Rajput Gives Fitting Reply to Instagram User Who Asked If She's Expecting Boy or Girl
- Sanju: Sanjay Dutt Breaks Silence Over Criticism on His Biopic Being an Attempt to Whitewash His Image
- Kuldeep's Career-best Figures, Rohit's Unbeaten Ton Helps India Register Easy Victory in First ODI
- Comedy Queen Bharti Singh Looks Distraught As She Can't Stop Crying In This Video; Watch
- Kylie Jenner, Aged 20, Will Soon Be a Billionaire; What Have YOU Done With Your Life?