88-Year Old Tamil Nadu Farmer Buys Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 33 Lakh, Fulfils Childhood Dream [Video]

For someone to fulfill their childhood dream is one of the biggest achievement in life, but sadly, only a few can achieve what they dream. One such lucky person is Devarajan H, who fulfilled his childhood dream of buying a Mercedes-Benz car. So what, you may say? Well, buying a Mercedes-Benz is not what makes his story special, but the fact that he is an 88-year old farmer, who bought a Mercedes-Benz makes this story so special.Mr. Devarajan hails from Tamil Nadu and bought Mercedes-Benz B-Class worth Rs 33 Lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai) at an age of 88. The dealership network of Mercedes-Benz called Trans Car India from Chennai shared an overwhelming video of H. Devarajan buying the luxury car.Mr. Devarajan first saw the brand when he was just 8 years old and was not aware of the name of the car at that point in the time. But ever since his first glimpse, he has admired the Mercedes-Benz brand, and worked hard to save enough money to buy a Mercedes car 80 years later.He says that he fell in love with the three-pointed star logo of the brand, which he acquired with the support of his wife. The Mercedes-Benz dealership celebrated his lifetime achievement with a cake and this video.In the video, the farmer can be seen lifting the cover of the B-Class along with his wife in the showroom. He later sat in the co-driver seat of the car while driving out of the showroom.As for the Mercedes-Benz B-Class, it is a MPVish style hatchback from the German luxury car manufacturer with a tall-boy design and spacious cabin, making it an ideal choice for a man of his age.The exact variant of the B-Class is not known, but the car is powered by both petrol and diesel engine options.