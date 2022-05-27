A Battery That Can Last 100 Years? Tesla Research Group May Have Found One

Tesla’s advanced battery research department in Canada, in collaboration with Dalhousie University, has published a new article on a novel nickel-based battery that might last 100 years while charging and storing energy more efficiently than LFP cells.

This was made in partnership with Jeff Dahn, a world-renowned expert on battery technology who is currently affiliated with Dalhousie University in Halifax, Canada, as first reported by Electrek. He has been working on Lithium-ion batteries for a long time and is regarded as a pioneer in the field because his work enhanced the current life cycles.

However, the battery research group has already produced a number of patents and articles on batteries for billionaire Elon Musk’s auto company.

A new research paper, which was published in the Journal of the Electrochemical Society, describes nickel-based battery chemistry that aims to compete with LFP battery cells in terms of longevity, while keeping the benefits of nickel-based batteries, such as higher energy density, which allows electric vehicles to travel further with fewer batteries.

It is considered a breakthrough as the report cites an example in which the battery’s life might be extended by more than 100 years if it is charged at a constant temperature of 25 degrees Celsius.

The new design may be able to function with little or no cobalt. This is critical since cobalt mining can result in contaminated water, air, and soil, as well as miners suffering from respiratory and other health issues.

With low or no cobalt in the battery’s composition, the new battery design would be capable of giving identical results and performing in the same way. This will be possible due to a novel electrolyte containing the lithium salt LiFSI [Lithium bis(fluorosulfonyl)imide].

Tesla recently renewed its contract with the group until 2026.

