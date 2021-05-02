A Bullbar on Tata Nexon EV Irks Designer Pratap Bose, Expresses His Anger on Twitter

Electric vehicles are garnering rapid popularity in the country with renowned manufacturers like Hyundai, MG, Tata among others unveiling their electric SUVs in our market. The Nexon Electric Vehicle by Tata in this regard comes as the most famous electric SUV in the country. It is also one of the most affordable electric SUV in the country that further fuels its popularity.

The vehicle is common to spot on Indian roads and an owner of the Nexon EV owner chose to install an aftermarket bullbar on his SUV. After viewing the photos of this EV, Pratap Bose, ex-chief designer of Tata Motors is not happy.

Very much unfortunately. Not great for crash, and even worse for pedestrians 😓 https://t.co/oL9lsjbEvP— Pratap Bose (@BosePratap) September 9, 2020

A netizen on the occasion of World EV day spotted this Nexon SUV with an aftermarket bullbar fitted. The man uploaded the images online, asking for the opinion of Pratap Bose. On this tweet, he stated that this bullbar that the owner has fitted on his Nexon EV is not good for crashes and it is even worse for foot-travellers.

Bullbars are placed on the chassis of the vehicles. In case of an accident, the force directly conveys from the bullbar to the frame of the vehicle. In this process, the force directly leaps the crumple zone which is very important when an accident occurs, according to cartoq.com

The main rationale why many individuals integrate bullbars on their SUVs and cars is to shield their vehicles from damages that could happen during minor accidents. While a bullbar does furnish an aggressive look to a vehicle which many car owners seek, they also compromise the structural integrity of a vehicle and do more harm than good.

The crumple zone consumes all the impact and protects the passengers in the vehicle. If one integrates a bullbar, the chances of passengers getting severely hurt in case of an accident rise by a significant margin.

