A Look at Carlos Ghosn Salary In Comparison To Other Auto CEOs - Elon Musk, Mary Barra and More

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo: Reuters)

Carlos Ghosn, one of the most celebrated leaders in the global auto industry, was ousted as the chairman of Nissan Motor Co over allegations of financial misconduct including under-stating his income by around 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years. Ghosn, who helms Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan's French partner Renault, is one of the most well-paid executives at global automakers, a Reuters analysis of company filings shows.The following is a snapshot of the compensation packages earned by top auto executives in their latest financial year.MARY BARRA - CEO of General Motors$21.96 million(Consists of $2.1 million in salary, $10.7 million in restricted stock awards, $4.96 million in other compensation and bonus and $4.2 million in all other compensation)CARLOS GHOSN$16.9 million(Comprises $8.4 million from Renault, $6.5 million from Nissan and $2 million from Mitsubishi)JIM HACKETT - CEO of Ford Motor Co$16.7 million(Comprises $1.34 million in salary, $10.37 million in restricted stock awards, $4.6 million in other compensation and bonus and $0.42 million in all other compensation)BILL FORD - Executive chairman of Ford$15.6 million(Consists of $1.65 million in salary, $10.27 million in restricted stock awards, $1 million in other compensation and bonus and $2.71 million in all other compensation)DIETER ZETSCHE - CEO of Daimler Chrysler$9.8 million(Comprises $2.29 million in salary, $3 million in restricted stock awards, $4.5 million in other compensation and bonus)HARALD KRUEGER - CEO of BMW$9.5 million(Comprises $1.71 million in salary, $0.2 million in restricted stock awards, $7.6 million in bonus and $0.02 million in all other compensation)DAN AMMANN - President of General Motors Corp$9.3 million(Consists of $1.45 million as salary, $4.1 million in restricted stock options, $2.1 million in other annual compensation and bonus and $1.6 million as all other compensation)ELON MUSK - CEO of Tesla IncPotential pay worth up to $2.6 billion(Shareholders approved a compensation award potentially worth $2.6 billion. It includes no salary or cash bonus but sets rewards based on Tesla's market value rising to as much as $650 billion over the next 10 years, Reuters reported in March https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tesla-ceo/tesla-shareholders-approve-ceo-musks-2-6-billion-compensation-plan-idUSKBN1GX0C0)CHUNG MONG-KOO - Chairman of Hyundai Motor Co$4 million