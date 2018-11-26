English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
A Look at Carlos Ghosn Salary In Comparison To Other Auto CEOs - Elon Musk, Mary Barra and More
The following is a snapshot of the compensation packages earned by top auto executives in their latest financial year.
File photo of Carlos Ghosn. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Carlos Ghosn, one of the most celebrated leaders in the global auto industry, was ousted as the chairman of Nissan Motor Co over allegations of financial misconduct including under-stating his income by around 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years. Ghosn, who helms Mitsubishi Motors and Nissan's French partner Renault, is one of the most well-paid executives at global automakers, a Reuters analysis of company filings shows.
MARY BARRA - CEO of General Motors
$21.96 million
(Consists of $2.1 million in salary, $10.7 million in restricted stock awards, $4.96 million in other compensation and bonus and $4.2 million in all other compensation)
CARLOS GHOSN
$16.9 million
(Comprises $8.4 million from Renault, $6.5 million from Nissan and $2 million from Mitsubishi)
JIM HACKETT - CEO of Ford Motor Co
$16.7 million
(Comprises $1.34 million in salary, $10.37 million in restricted stock awards, $4.6 million in other compensation and bonus and $0.42 million in all other compensation)
BILL FORD - Executive chairman of Ford
$15.6 million
(Consists of $1.65 million in salary, $10.27 million in restricted stock awards, $1 million in other compensation and bonus and $2.71 million in all other compensation)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk (Photo: Reuters)
DIETER ZETSCHE - CEO of Daimler Chrysler
$9.8 million
(Comprises $2.29 million in salary, $3 million in restricted stock awards, $4.5 million in other compensation and bonus)
HARALD KRUEGER - CEO of BMW
$9.5 million
(Comprises $1.71 million in salary, $0.2 million in restricted stock awards, $7.6 million in bonus and $0.02 million in all other compensation)
DAN AMMANN - President of General Motors Corp
$9.3 million
(Consists of $1.45 million as salary, $4.1 million in restricted stock options, $2.1 million in other annual compensation and bonus and $1.6 million as all other compensation)
ELON MUSK - CEO of Tesla Inc
Potential pay worth up to $2.6 billion
(Shareholders approved a compensation award potentially worth $2.6 billion. It includes no salary or cash bonus but sets rewards based on Tesla's market value rising to as much as $650 billion over the next 10 years, Reuters reported in March https://www.reuters.com/article/us-tesla-ceo/tesla-shareholders-approve-ceo-musks-2-6-billion-compensation-plan-idUSKBN1GX0C0)
CHUNG MONG-KOO - Chairman of Hyundai Motor Co
$4 million
