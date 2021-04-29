A Look at India's Top Cities With Highest Car Sales in FY 2021: Delhi, Bengaluru Tops the List

India is known as one of the most promising automobile markets across the globe, which is why renowned automobile manufacturers strive to mark their presence in the country. But which parts of the country witness the maximum demand for passenger vehicles? Our list down below will detail the same. Here are the top regions of the country clocking the most number of car sales in the Fiscal Year 2021.

The top cities of India account for 6 out of 10 cars sold in the entire country. A large number of Original Equipment Manufacturers, therefore, unveil their offerings in the top cities of the country first. Any latest player in the segment-first develops its network in these top cities of the country and then gradually expands to the rest of the nation.

The top cities of the country also generate maximum demand for utility vehicles, premium sedans and luxury hatchbacks, if the segment-wise data of car sales is analysed, according to autopunditz.com

The NCR region bagged the topmost position in this regard with the total number of car sales touching 1,36,869 for the fiscal year 2021. The capital city of India, New Delhi came on second clocking a sales figure of 1,28,907. The NCR region, however, outshines the national capital when it comes to car sales which once used to top the list of car sales.

Down south, Chennai -the capital of Tamil Nadu — which also houses the facilities of many automobile manufacturers bagged the 8th position when it comes to car sales in the country. The city is home to about 30 per cent of the country's car manufacturing activities.

The capital of Karnataka, Bengaluru bags the third position when it comes to car sales. What's surprising here is that Maruti is the not leading car seller in the city as compared to the rest of India.

