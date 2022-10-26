A Month After Lucknow Man’s Skoda Slavia Caught Fire, Company Offers New Car for Free

A Skoda Slavia parked in an apartment complex in Lucknow caught fire late last month. The owner of the sedan, who runs a YouTube channel by the name of Car Blogger, narrated the whole incident through a video. The Czech company had promised to look into the situation when the video surfaced on the Internet. True to their word, Skoda has delivered the aggrieved customer with a brand new model of the Slavia, Cartoq reported.

In his video, shared in September, the owner narrated the ordeal of his car being burnt to a crisp. He also said that the car caught on fire at 3 am, around four hours after he had parked it in the parking area. The fire posed a serious risk as the car was parked right below the owner's house.

The customer had earlier revealed that Skoda Slavia had no added accessories or additional modifications. The customer lodged an FIR and also spoke to the Skoda dealership, who were quite supportive on the phone. The insurance process also progressed quite smoothly. Even Zac Hollis, who recently completed his stint as the Brand Director of Skoda, assured the customer that his team was arranging a replacement vehicle.

“I have regularly discussed this with my team and I understand that this is resolved and the team is now searching for a replacement car. Please write to me if this is not the case. Zachary.hollis@skoda-auto.co.in,” Hollis wrote, according to the report.

The company kept its promise and delivered the new car to the customer in a fairly timely manner. So far, this is the only incidence of the car, introduced as a replacement to the popular Skoda Rapid, catching fire on its own.

The Slavia is among Skoda’s most impressive sedans. The Skoda Slavia 1.5 MT is the recent version of this car which was launched in India. The car is available with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder engine and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder engine option. The 1.5-litre, 150 horsepower engine offer us a choice of two gearboxes, a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed twin-clutch automatic DSG.

