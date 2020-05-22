A Top Pakistani Banker Has Miraculously Survived the PIA Plane Crash in Karachi

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore to Karachi with 107 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area of the city of Karachi. While earlier reports suggested nobody survived the crash, Pakistan's Geo News is now claiming that Bank of Punjab Chief Executive Officer Zafar Masud has miraculously survived with minor injuries.

The PIA flight was attempting to land at metropolis' Jinnah International Airport before crashing nearby due to technical failure in landing gear, as per high ranking aviation officials.

The flight was carrying 98 passengers of which Zafar Masud was one. The president of the Pakistan based bank was shifted to the Darul Sehat Hospital and is reportedly out of danger.

Masud has sustained fractures on his hip and collar bones as per the Darul Sehat Hospital's administration and has spoken to his mother on the phone and informed her about his health.

He does not have any burn and scratch marks on his body. Masud's brother is with him in the hospital.

The Karachi-bound PIA flight PK-8303 from Lahore crashed in the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir almost a minute before landing.

As per Geo News, reports have indicated that the plane's tail-end hit the ground first and that anyone who survived was seated in the front portion.