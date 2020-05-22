AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

A Top Pakistani Banker Has Miraculously Survived the PIA Plane Crash in Karachi

Image Source; Geo News

Image Source; Geo News

Reports have indicated that the plane's tail-end hit the ground first and that anyone who survived was seated in the front portion.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 22, 2020, 6:53 PM IST
Share this:

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight from Lahore to Karachi with 107 passengers and crew crashed in a residential area of the city of Karachi. While earlier reports suggested nobody survived the crash, Pakistan's Geo News is now claiming that Bank of Punjab Chief Executive Officer Zafar Masud has miraculously survived with minor injuries.

The PIA flight was attempting to land at metropolis' Jinnah International Airport before crashing nearby due to technical failure in landing gear, as per high ranking aviation officials.

The flight was carrying 98 passengers of which Zafar Masud was one. The president of the Pakistan based bank was shifted to the Darul Sehat Hospital and is reportedly out of danger.

Masud has sustained fractures on his hip and collar bones as per the Darul Sehat Hospital's administration and has spoken to his mother on the phone and informed her about his health.

He does not have any burn and scratch marks on his body. Masud's brother is with him in the hospital.

The Karachi-bound PIA flight PK-8303 from Lahore crashed in the Jinnah Garden area near Model Colony in Malir almost a minute before landing.

As per Geo News, reports have indicated that the plane's tail-end hit the ground first and that anyone who survived was seated in the front portion.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading