Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Abu Dhabi Police Gets a Whopping Rs 18 Crore Lykan Hypersport to Chase the Criminals

There is not much that has been done to the car barring what your eyes can see. This comes in the form of a new livery, some blues and twos.

Anirudh SK | News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 12:37 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Abu Dhabi Police Gets a Whopping Rs 18 Crore Lykan Hypersport to Chase the Criminals
Abu Dhabi Police Lykan Hypersport. (Image source: YouTube Screenshot)
Loading...
How often do you see a $2.6 million car jumping from a high-rise to another? Admittedly, one of those Fast and Furious films is the most vivid memory I have of the Lykan Hypersport. But then, there are only seven in the world, which would evidently reduce its presence on social media that we consume largely these days.

Apart from getting airtime in of the FnF movies, one of these Hypersports have found a rather peculiar new home which is unbelievably the Abu Dhabi police’s already stunning garage. The 750-hp new recruit ticks all the boxes of fearsome. There is not much that has been done to the car barring what your eyes can see. This comes in the form of a new livery, some blues and twos.



For the uninitiated, allow us to elaborate what $2.6 million can get you. Each one of the seven features a 3.7-litre twin-turbo flat six. It hits the ton in 2.8 seconds and goes on to clock a top speed of 389kph. It features upward opening doors with gold thread stitched into the seats. The LED headlights, as one can totally imagine, have diamonds in them.

Commenting on the same, W Motors only had this to say: “Would you rather be chased or caught by the Special Forces Lykan HyperSport?” Neither, thanks.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram