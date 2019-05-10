Abu Dhabi Police Gets a Whopping Rs 18 Crore Lykan Hypersport to Chase the Criminals

How often do you see a $2.6 million car jumping from a high-rise to another? Admittedly, one of those Fast and Furious films is the most vivid memory I have of the Lykan Hypersport. But then, there are only seven in the world, which would evidently reduce its presence on social media that we consume largely these days.Apart from getting airtime in of the FnF movies, one of these Hypersports have found a rather peculiar new home which is unbelievably the Abu Dhabi police’s already stunning garage. The 750-hp new recruit ticks all the boxes of fearsome. There is not much that has been done to the car barring what your eyes can see. This comes in the form of a new livery, some blues and twos.For the uninitiated, allow us to elaborate what $2.6 million can get you. Each one of the seven features a 3.7-litre twin-turbo flat six. It hits the ton in 2.8 seconds and goes on to clock a top speed of 389kph. It features upward opening doors with gold thread stitched into the seats. The LED headlights, as one can totally imagine, have diamonds in them.Commenting on the same, W Motors only had this to say: “Would you rather be chased or caught by the Special Forces Lykan HyperSport?” Neither, thanks.