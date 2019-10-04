Aaditya Thackeray's BMW Is Only Worth Rs 6.5 Lakh As Per His Affidavit for Assembly Elections

The young face of Shiv Sena, Aaditya Thackeray will contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. On October 3, Aaditya Thackeray filed his nomination from Worli constituency. Filing his nomination, Aaditya Thackeray declared movable assets of Rs 11.38 crore including cash, bank deposits, investment in bonds, jewellery and others, apart from a BMW car valued at Rs 6.5 lakh. Son of Uddhav Thackeray and grandson of Bal Thackeray, Aaditya has declared immovable assets of Rs 4.67 crore that include five plots of land in Bilawle, Taluka Khalapur, Raigad district, two shops in Thane, self-acquired property and inherited assets.

Aaditya declared his intention to contest from Worli constituency on September 30, thus becoming the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election. The Worli seat is currently held by Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Shinde. In his nomination, the 29-year-old Shiv Sena leader has declared his occupation as 'business' and his total income as per last income tax return stands at Rs 26.3 lakh. He has mentioned interest, a share of the profits from his firm, rent, and dividends as his source of income.

The Yuva Sena Chief, Aaditya Thackeray held a roadshow from the Shiva Sena office in Lower Parel to the State Election Commission's office in Worli Naka. He was accompanied by his father, mother Rashmi, brother Tejas, senior Shiv Sena leaders and BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha. The procession was also witnessed sloganeering, drum beats and a band playing. Maharashtra will go to polls on October 21, and counting of votes will be held on October 24.

