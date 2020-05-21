AAI Issues SOPs for Airports, No Mandatory Aarogya Setu for Children Below 14 Years

The Airport Authority of India has issued a standard operating procedure (SOP) for airports ahead of the resumption of domestic flight services on May 25. The guidelines say that the Aarogya Setu App will not be mandatory for children below 14 years of age and it will be compulsory for passengers to walk through the thermal screening zones before entering the airport terminal building.

"Airport operators must make appropriate arrangement for sanitisation of passengers' baggage before entry into the terminal building," the AAI said in a statement.

The SOPs laid down by the Civil Aviation Ministry on Wednesday also stated that only personal cars or select authorised cab services or other transport services will be permitted to enter the airport, albeit with restricted seating.

Here's a complete list of the SOPs laid by the AAI for the airports before resuming the flight services in a calibrated manner -

- Passengers will have to reach the airport two hours before departure as well

- Airports across the country will need to have mats or carpets soaked with bleach (sodium hypochlorite solution) placed at the entrance for disinfecting shoes

- Only personal cars or select authorised cab services or other transport services will be permitted to enter the airport, albeit with restricted seating

- Aarogya Setu App will not be mandatory for children below 14 years of age, however it will be mandatory for everyone else

- Compulsory for passengers to walk through the thermal screening zones before entering the airport terminal building

- Use of trolley discouraged, until needed for genuine reasons

- Maintain social distance in seating area

- Use of magnifying glass to check the boarding pass from a distance

- Take-away food encouraged from food-outlets in airport

- Ample provision of hand sanitizers throughout the airport

- Mandatory to wear protective gear like mask and hand gloves