AAI Spent Rs 4 Crore in 2018-19 to Maintain 26 Non-operational Airports
The AAI owns and manages around 100 operational airports across the country. However, it also has 26 non-operational airports with it that have no flight operations currently.
Photo for representation only.
The Airport Authority of India (AAI) spent Rs 4 crore in 2018-19 to maintain its 26 non-operational airports, according to an official document. In 2017-18, the AAI had spent Rs 2.66 crore to maintain these 26 airports, the document stated. The AAI owns and manages around 100 operational airports across the country. However, it also has 26 non-operational airports with it that have no flight operations currently.
Some of these 26 airports are in the following places: Donakonda in Andhra Pradesh; Daparizo in Arunachal Pradesh; Rupsi and Shella in Assam; Jogbani, Muzaffarpur, Raxaul in Bihar; Deesa in Gujarat; Chakulia and Deogarh in Jharkhand; Panna, Satna and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. As per the document, the remaining of these 26 airports are in the following places: Aizwal in Mizoram; Nadirgul and Warangal in Telangana; Vellore and Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu; Kailashahar, Kamalpur and Khowai in Tripura; Bareilly and Lalitpur in Uttar Pradesh; Asansol, Balurghat and Malda in West Bengal.
In 2018-19, Rs 85 lakhs was spent by the AAI to maintain the non-operational airport at Vellore in Tamil Nadu, as per the document. On the non-operational airports of Warangal in Telangana and Kailashahar in Tripura, the AAI spent Rs 56 lakhs and Rs 48 lakhs in 2018-19, respectively, as per the document. The AAI spent Rs 35 lakhs and Rs 28 lakhs on the non-operational airports that are situated in Rupsi in Assam and Jogbani in Bihar, respectively, according to the document.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Scientists at MIT Developed App That Creates Music from Amino Acids in Proteins
- Vokal Aims to Combine Human Answers with Data Science, Reach 100mn Users by 2020
- The Legendary Sony Walkman, Creator of the Portable Music Industry, is Now 40 Years Old
- Avengers Endgame Re-released: Know What's New in the Film
- MG Hector Waiting Period Reaches Four Months, Petrol Automatic Variant High in Demand
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s