AAI to Implement New Real Time Surveillance System
State-owned AAI inked a contract agreement with Aireon LLC for the space-based air traffic surveillance service in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata's oceanic airspaces.
Airports Authority of India logo (Image: AAI)
Airports Authority of India (AAI) will soon start real-time surveillance of planes flying over oceans in the Indian airspace with the deployment of a new technology system. Implementation of Space-Based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data services would fill the gap as the present ground-based infrastructure covers only terrestrial airspace and has limited coverage over oceanic regions. State-owned AAI inked a contract agreement with Aireon LLC for the space-based air traffic surveillance service in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata's oceanic airspaces.
"These regions are located in the Arabian sea, Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean and represent over 6 million square kilometres," a release said. The system is expected to be deployed by the year-end. "Real-time air traffic surveillance over the busy routes between South East Asia, India, the Middle East and Europe and beyond will significantly increase efficiency and improve transitions between oceanic and domestic airspace," the release said. Existing surveillance technology comprises of a network of 30 radars and 31 ground-based ADS-B at strategic locations across the landmass that collects real-time information about where planes are flying.
The new system would be implemented through a constellation of satellites with 64 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites with inter-satellite links. "AAI will be the first air navigation service provider in the region to implement a technological initiative, on this scale, and offer enhanced air traffic surveillance services to its users," AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said.
India would join 26 other countries that are actively deploying Aireon's Space-based ADS-B for air traffic surveillance.
Also Watch
-
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Review: Planning To Buy an Apple iPad or Microsoft Surface? Take a look at this
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Vivo Z1 Pro Review: Bringing The Fight To Xiaomi, Realme and Samsung
-
Saturday 20 July , 2019
Is OnePlus 7 Better Than The OnePlus 7 Pro?
-
Tuesday 16 July , 2019
HP Pavilion Gaming 15 Review: Balancing the art of work and play
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
First Drive Review: Hyundai Kona Electric SUV
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tom Holland's Far From Home Becomes First Spider-Man Film to Enter the Billion Dollar Club
- Celebs Say Rihanna is the Best-Smelling Person on Earth and We're Thinking Fenty
- PUBG Mobile Lite Launched in India for Low-End Smartphones: Everything You Need to Know
- Huge Python Hiding in Plain Sight in Australian Living Room, Can You Spot it?
- Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach