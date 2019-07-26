Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

AAI to Implement New Real Time Surveillance System

State-owned AAI inked a contract agreement with Aireon LLC for the space-based air traffic surveillance service in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata's oceanic airspaces.

PTI

Updated:July 26, 2019, 5:56 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
AAI to Implement New Real Time Surveillance System
Airports Authority of India logo (Image: AAI)
Loading...

Airports Authority of India (AAI) will soon start real-time surveillance of planes flying over oceans in the Indian airspace with the deployment of a new technology system. Implementation of Space-Based Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) data services would fill the gap as the present ground-based infrastructure covers only terrestrial airspace and has limited coverage over oceanic regions. State-owned AAI inked a contract agreement with Aireon LLC for the space-based air traffic surveillance service in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata's oceanic airspaces.

"These regions are located in the Arabian sea, Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean and represent over 6 million square kilometres," a release said. The system is expected to be deployed by the year-end. "Real-time air traffic surveillance over the busy routes between South East Asia, India, the Middle East and Europe and beyond will significantly increase efficiency and improve transitions between oceanic and domestic airspace," the release said. Existing surveillance technology comprises of a network of 30 radars and 31 ground-based ADS-B at strategic locations across the landmass that collects real-time information about where planes are flying.

The new system would be implemented through a constellation of satellites with 64 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites with inter-satellite links. "AAI will be the first air navigation service provider in the region to implement a technological initiative, on this scale, and offer enhanced air traffic surveillance services to its users," AAI Chairman Guruprasad Mohapatra said.

India would join 26 other countries that are actively deploying Aireon's Space-based ADS-B for air traffic surveillance.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram