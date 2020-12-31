AAI to Sign Concession Agreement for Three State-Run Airports in January 2021

After the receipt of security clearance, the state-run Airport Authority of India will sign the concession agreement for Jaipur, Guwahati, Trivandrum airports with a private player. According to Airport Authority of India (AAI) Chairman Arvind Singh, the security clearances have been received and the concession agreement will be signed in January.

A presentation by the Civil Aviation Ministry said that the concession agreement to be signed on or before January 25 for the three airports, subject to completion of other formalities and outcome of litigations.

The Kerala High Court had upheld the bidding process for PPP of the Trivandrum Airport.

Besides, AAI is in the process of finalising six more airports that can be given out in public-private partnership model. The AAI will seek the government's go ahead and may start the process in the first quarter of 2021, Singh said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Also Watch:

The Ministry is also proposing leasing of six more airports under Public Private Partnership -- Varanasi, Amritsar, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Indore and Trichy and the modalities are being finalised.