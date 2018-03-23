AAP Government Presents Green Budget, 50 Percent Concession on CNG Cars Registration

The budget presented by the AAP government in the Delhi Assembly yesterday has given thrust on reducing pollution levels in the national capital by proposing various measures, including concession in registration of CNG cars.Presenting estimates for the 2018-19 fiscal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said this is the first 'Green budget' of the government aimed at effective containment of pollution in the city."We are going to thread 26 programmes and schemes of Transport, Power, Environment and PWD departments for devising a unified system of pollution control to bring down levels of different pollutants," he said.Sisodia announced 50 percent concession in registration of CNG cars, and said solar panels will be installed over 16 km cycle track.As many as 1,000 indoor display boards will be installed in government buildings to display information on air pollution levels. There will also be subsidy for restaurants to encourage them to move from using coal to electricity or gas-based tandoors.