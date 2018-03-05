Abarth 124 GT with Removable Hard-Top Unveiled, to Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Abarth 124 GT. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

Abarth is set to introduce a new special edition of the 124 at the Geneva Motor Show, and its main feature will be a lightweight, removable hardtop roof. After making its debut at the show, the Abarth 124 GT will be available to buy in the summer.As the trend for heavy, cumbersome and space-robbing folding hardtops appears to be waning as vinyl-roof convertibles once again take center stage, the Abarth 124 GT will offer something of a compromise that could have reasonably wide appeal. Although it's a removable hardtop and not an automatic convertible, the roof of the Abarth won't be too much of a bind to take on and off as it weighs in at a mere 16 kg. That's because it's made of carbon fiber, which the manufacturer claims as well as being light also improves the torsional rigidity of the car. On the outside the roof has a naked carbon fiber finish to leave onlookers in no doubt about what it's made of, but the inside is lined and there's even a defrosting system fitted for the rear window.Away from the roof, the Abarth 124 GT will ride on a set of OZ 17-inch alloy wheels, which have a very smart black finish and are also a full 3 kg lighter than the wheels fitted on regular versions of the 124. The naked carbon fiber look can extend beyond the roof to the mirror caps, although they can also come finished in red or a unique gunmetal grey too. A matte black finish is available for the hood, and more carbon fiber can be had with an optional rear lip spoiler if a customer likes the idea. What isn't optional is the body color, which for all 124 GT models is a unique shade for the car that goes by the name of Alpi Orientali Grey.There are no new upgrades or enhancements underneath, although the 'Record Monza' sports exhaust system is part of the standard equipment, and the 124 GT will be available with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic gearbox. Prices have yet to be announced, but they should be confirmed fairly soon as the car is set to go on sale just before the summer arrives.