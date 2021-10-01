ABB Launches World’s Fastest Electric Car Charger, Can Add 100 Km range in 3 Minutes

ABB has launched an innovative all-in-one Electric Vehicle (EV) charger, which provides the fastest charging in the world. ABB’s new Terra 360 is a modular charger can simultaneously charge up to four vehicles with dynamic power distribution. This means that drivers will not have to wait if somebody else is already charging ahead of them. The new charger has a maximum output of 360 kW and is capable of fully charging any electric car in 15 minutes or less.

Available in Europe from the end of 2021, and in the USA, Latin America and Asia Pacific regions in 2022, Terra 360 gets innovative lighting system that guides the user through the charging process and shows the State of Charge (SoC) of the EV battery and the residual time before the end of an optimal charge session.

It is also wheelchair accessible and features an ergonomic cable management system that helps drivers plug in quickly with minimal effort. Terra 360 chargers are fully customizable and customers can ‘brand’ the chargers by using different foiling or changing the color of the LED light strips. There is also the option to include an integrated 27” advertisement screen to play video and pictures.

“With governments around the world writing public policy that favors electric vehicles and charging networks to combat climate change, the demand for EV charging infrastructure, especially charging stations that are fast, convenient and easy to operate is higher than ever,” said Frank Muehlon, President of ABB’s E-mobility Division. “The Terra 360, with charging options that fit a variety of needs, is the key to fulfilling that demand and accelerating e-mobility adoption globally.”

ABB entered the e-mobility market back in 2010, and today has sold more than 460,000 electric vehicle chargers across more than 88 markets; over 21,000 DC fast chargers and 440,000 AC chargers, including those sold through Chargedot.

