1-min read

About 1,200 Autos Seized Within 3 Hours for Plying Illegally in Noida, Greater Noida: Police

The vehicles seized include several registered outside the district and those local but found plying illegally, lacking requisite licenses and documents, leading to traffic situation on city roads.

PTI

Updated:July 4, 2019, 11:15 AM IST
Rickshaws in Noida.
Nearly 1,200 auto-rickshaws and three-wheelers were seized by the police after they were found plying illegally and causing traffic congestion in Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday, officials said. The action was taken during a three-hour campaign launched by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police in the entire district from 11 am to 2 pm, a senior official said.

"The operation was launched against illegal autos/tempos both in Noida and Greater Noida. 1,174 autos/tempos have been seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicle Act and 475 have been fined for various violations," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said. "The measure will definitely cause traffic decongestion in the district and will give relief to the public. In future also such drives will be launched," he said.

The vehicles seized include several registered outside the district and those local but found plying illegally, lacking requisite licenses and documents, leading to traffic situation on city roads, the officer said.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
