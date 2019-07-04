About 1,200 Autos Seized Within 3 Hours for Plying Illegally in Noida, Greater Noida: Police
The vehicles seized include several registered outside the district and those local but found plying illegally, lacking requisite licenses and documents, leading to traffic situation on city roads.
Rickshaws in Noida.
Nearly 1,200 auto-rickshaws and three-wheelers were seized by the police after they were found plying illegally and causing traffic congestion in Noida and Greater Noida on Wednesday, officials said. The action was taken during a three-hour campaign launched by the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police in the entire district from 11 am to 2 pm, a senior official said.
"The operation was launched against illegal autos/tempos both in Noida and Greater Noida. 1,174 autos/tempos have been seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicle Act and 475 have been fined for various violations," Gautam Buddh Nagar Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said. "The measure will definitely cause traffic decongestion in the district and will give relief to the public. In future also such drives will be launched," he said.
The vehicles seized include several registered outside the district and those local but found plying illegally, lacking requisite licenses and documents, leading to traffic situation on city roads, the officer said.
Also Watch
-
Jeep Compass Trailhawk Review: Perfect Off-Roading SUV For India
-
Wednesday 19 June , 2019
Here's Why the Jeep Compass SUV is so Popular
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
MG Hector Review: Premium SUV with a touch of Technology
-
Sunday 16 June , 2019
Alienware Area 51m Review: Gaming Desktop in Laptop Clothes
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
First Ride Review: Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Man Pours Water On Baidu CEO Robin Li While Speaking at Public Event
- Airtel Offers Rs 1,000 Cashback With 4G Hotspot; But The Final Price is Not Different From Before
- PUBG Lite: How to Pre-Download the Battle Royale Game in India
- Xiaomi Unveils Mimoji Which Look Very Similar to Apple Memoji, But Surely no Inspiration Was Needed
- Budget 2019 - What the Healthcare Sector Wants
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s