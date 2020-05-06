About 2,000 Nissan and Infiniti Cars Floated Off the Coast of Los Angeles - Here's Why

The global disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the worst days witnessed by the global automotive industry. Just how bad? Bad enough that a cargo ship carrying 2,000 Nissan and Infiniti cars had to float off the coast of Los Angeles for almost a week as the port was already crammed with unsold new cars.

The Nissan Motor Car Carrier Company cargo ship called Jupiter Spirit arrived in Los Angeles on April 24 carrying 2,000 of cars from Japan. While on any normal day, unloading them would take about half a day, but this time around the cargo could only by unloaded five days later on April 29.

The issue is rooted at dealers and fleet services, who aren’t accepting cars due to a drastic fall in demand. Reports suggest that such an instance is highly unlikely to happen. The automotive industry around the world is a “just in time” business, which means that it has a tightly scheduled supply chain that runs on efficiency to reduce wait times and inventory costs.

This is merely a fraction of what the auto industry is faced with around the world. Several of the major vehicle markets around the world, which were already plagued with plummeting sales in the past several months took the heaviest blow amidst the COVID-19 lockdown. In our shores, April became the first month in history to report absolute zero sales of cars in the country.

