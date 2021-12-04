About 8 Crore Traffic Challans Issued in India Post Implementing New MV Act: Gadkari

Authorities have issued over 7.67 crore challans for traffic violations across the country in 23 months after the implementation of the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari told Parliament. To improve road safety and tighten traffic regulations such as issuance of driving licences and impose stricter penalties for violations, Parliament on August 5, 2019, passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019. President Ram Nath Kovind gave assent to the Bill on August 9, 2019.

“During the period of 23 months before the implementation of Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, the number of traffic challans was 1,96,58,897 and after its implementation, traffic challans are 7,67,81,726 during the same period of 23 months," Gadkari said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha. “Thus, there is an increase of 291 per cent in the number of traffic challans," he added.

The Road Transport and Highways Minister said while the number of road accidents has decreased from 4,49,002 in the calendar year 2019 to 3,66,138 in 2020, the number of challans has increased after the implementation of the amended act.

Also Watch:

He said the ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on education, engineering (both of roads and vehicles), enforcement and emergency care.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.