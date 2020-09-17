Accident Victims to Get Free Treatment or Rs 30,000 Under Balasaheb Thackeray Accidental Insurance Scheme

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has announced that the Balasaheb Thackeray Accidental Insurance Scheme has been approved by the State Cabinet that ensures accident victims get a maximum benefit of Rs 30,000 or free treatment.

In addition to this, Tope further added that vehicles carrying oxygen for COVID-19 patients were to be treated as ambulances and free passage was to be given to them. Out of the 1,000 metric tons of oxygen that are made every day, Tope said that as many as 500 tons are required for COVID-19 patients and a total of 800 tons for non-patients. As the demand for oxygen has grown exponentially in recent times, Tope said that vehicles carrying oxygen for COVID-19 patients will be treated as ambulances and free passage will be given.

Speaking to the Mint, Tope stated that the Cabinet has also approved an audit of oxygen so that it could be used efficiently. CCTV cameras are expected to be placed in the ICU room of COVID-19 hospitals so that parents of patients can see their children through it. Dashboard in hospitals has also been made compulsory so that the numbers of available beds in the hospital can be seen.