Accidentally Filled Your Car with the Wrong Fuel? Here's What You Need to Do

Owning a car is not just about bringing a four-wheeler home, you have to take care of the maintenance and conduct regular inspections to make sure it's functioning well. But what if you fill it with the wrong fuel type? The question may sound bizarre to many but the problem of accidental wrong fuel filling is more common than it sounds. People sometimes forget to specify the fuel type at the petrol pumps and the attendant may end up filling the petrol car with diesel or vice versa.

Now, modern car fueling systems are usually very sensitive and the filling of the wrong fuel type may even result in engine seizure. However, if you are able to realise the mistake just in time, you could save your vehicle from heavy damage, as per a report by Cartoq.

Filling diesel in your petrol car is bound to impact the fuel filter of the vehicle since diesel is heavier than petrol. The fuel filter will be clogged almost instantly bring your car to a halt. Next, the mixture of diesel with petrol already present in the fuel tank will result in a spark plug problem and your car will come to a standstill after emitting a lot of white smoke through the exhaust.

The impact of wrong fuel filling is greater in diesel cars as they are equipped with fuel injection pump technology that requires the lubrication property of diesel to function. Petrol in diesel cars may result in the car emitting black smoke due to the unburnt fuel. The car will ultimately stop after a point and will not start after this point.

What to do when you fill your vehicle with the wrong fuel?

If you realise that you have filled the wrong fuel type before starting the vehicle, immediately disconnect the main fuel line between the tank and the engine. If you already started the car, stop the engine the moment you realise the mistake.

Next, try to drain out the fuel using a hose through the filler cap. If you aren't able to handle the situation, immediately contact your nearest mechanic. Once you drain out all the fuel, crank the engine to pump out all the leftover fuel. After this step, fill nearly 2 litres of correct fuel type and crank the engine up to clean up its line.

Once you are sure about cleaning the remaining wrong fuel in the setup, connect the fuel tank with the engine and fill it with the correct fuel. Further, add an additive in the fuel to clean the injectors in the case of diesel cars.

Also Watch:

In the case of petrol units, you will have to change the fuel filter and clean the spark plug too.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.