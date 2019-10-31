ACMA Centre Of Excellence Announces Mechatronics and Design Labs

Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), unveiled two state-of-the-art labs, a Mechatronics lab and another Design lab. The two labs were opened for use by ACMA members at its Centre of Excellence (ACoE) – Saksham, located in the IIT-Delhi campus in Sonipat.

Dedicating the two labs to the industry, Deepak Jain, President, ACMA mentioned, “The automotive industry in India and the globe are undergoing tremendous technological changes on the front of emissions, safety and environment. To remain globally competitive and relevant to customers, it is imperative for the Indian auto component industry to ensure that our shop-floors, as well as our products, are world-class as also on the cutting edge of technology. It is in this context, that we are delighted to announce the opening of two state-of-the-art labs at Saksham, the ACMA Centre for Excellence. Set-up at a total cost of Rs. 4.5 crore, the Mechatronics lab is focused on imparting skills in the domain of automation and Modular Production Systems (MPS) while the Design lab aims to enable auto component MSMEs for designing and developing new products. We are hopeful that the industry will make use of this infrastructure and benefit from this new initiative.”

“Whilst the Centre of Excellence, in the short-term would be used for skilling and capability building, our long-term vision is that the shared resources at the Centre be used by the industry for co-development of products and creating Intellectual Property. Further, we intend creating ACMA Centres of Excellence in all automotive hubs, each specialising in a unique domain”, added Jain.

The Mechatronics Lab: This lab will impart skills and knowledge on Modular Automation Production Systems ranging from basics of low-cost automation to PLC (Program &Logic Control) to SCADA (Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition) systems. Participants will be trained on the Modular Production Systems (MPS) which will give insights into the industrial production process. The lab includes work stations for training in Servo Motor Drive Systems Sensors for “object detection”, PLC & Human Machine Interface (HMI), Electro-Hydraulic and Basic & Advance electro-pneumatics. It also has a Six-Station MPS, a Robot Station and an Industry 4.0 station.

The Design Lab: Aimed at facilitating the auto component industry, especially Tier-2s and Tier-3s, in designing and developing new products, the Design lab is equipped with 16 high-end Workstations, a 3D Scanner and Design Software. The Dassault 3-D Experience Software, the most advanced and widely used design software includes modules for New Product Development, Tooling Designing and Reverse Engineering.

