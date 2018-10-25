English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Action Against Over 10,000 Polluting Vehicles in Delhi During October: Transport Department

Fines in the range of Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 are being imposed on the owners of such vehicles especially those not having valid pollution-under-check (PUCs) certificates, said a Transport Department official.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2018, 1:20 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Action Against Over 10,000 Polluting Vehicles in Delhi During October: Transport Department
Representative image.
Loading...
The owners of over 10,000 polluting vehicles have been prosecuted in a drive launched earlier this month by the Delhi government's transport department, an official said. Fines in the range of Rs 1,000-Rs 2,000 are being imposed on the owners of such vehicles especially those not having valid pollution-under-check (PUCs) certificates, said a Transport department official.

"Under the drive launched on October 6, so far a total of 10,787 vehicle (owners) have been prosecuted for causing pollution," he said. Majority of these vehicles, numbering 6,355, were prosecuted as they were visibly causing pollution. The number of vehicle owners who could not produce valid PUCs was 4,432, the official said.

The transport department has recently strengthened its enforcement wing with new vehicles and tabs for challan being provided to them. The drive will continue with more personnel deployed across the city in view of pollution levels achieving hazardous levels around Diwali, the official said.

The Supreme Court had earlier said that no Bharat Stage IV vehicle shall be sold across the country with effect from April 1, 2020. The Bharat stage emission standards are standards instituted by the government to regulate output of air pollutants from motor vehicles. In the wake of the Supreme Court ruling, we also explained what is BS VI and how does it differ from the earlier emission norm.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...