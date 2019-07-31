Actor Akshay Kumar Shoots for the New Honda Activa 125 FI with Wife Twinkle Khanna
Apart from a few mechanical tweaks to the engine, such as the introduction of new programmed fuel injection, to meet with the new emission norms, Honda has retained most of its features from the previous generation.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna shoot for the new Honda Activa 125. (Image: Instagram/Akshay Kumar)
Shortly after launching the new Honda Activa 125 in India, Honda brand-ambassador Akshay Kumar posted a photo on Instagram shooting for an advertorial along with his wife Twinkle Khanna. The actor along with Taapsee Pannu were present at the launch event of the scooter, where we got an opportunity to have a word about road safety.
Apart from a few mechanical tweaks to the engine, such as the introduction of new programmed fuel injection, to meet with the new emission norms, Honda has retained most of its features from the previous generation. A few tweaks that make its way into the BS-VI variant comes in the form of a restyled LED positioning in headlamps, a front chrome chest and embossed Activa 125 logo on the taillight.
The scooter also gets a new silent starter system and a new digital-analogue meter as well. The Supreme Court of India recently ruled that no Bharat Stage IV vehicle shall be sold across the country with effect from April 1, 2020.
