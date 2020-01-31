Actor Milind Soman Learns to Drive at 54, Posts Video on Instagram
The 54-year-old model-actor posted a monochrome video shot by his wife Ankita along with a selfie from the car ride.
Milind Soman Driving. (Image source: Instagram/Milind Soman)
Model-actor Milind Soman seemingly believes that there is no age to learn new things. Recently, Milind learnt how to drive a car. The model-actor, decided to take the plunge at the age of 54, while a majority of people learn it at the age of 18.
The 54-year-old model-actor took to Instagram to share the news. He posted a monochrome video and a selfie from the car ride. In the video, he can be seen driving while his wife, Ankita can be seen recording him. Ankita reveals that the model-actor is driving the car at a speed of 100 km/hr as they are headed towards a surprise location.
He captioned the post, “My new accomplishment!! Most people learn at 18, I learnt at 54 😋 NEVER TOO LATE TO LEARN SOMETHING NEW !!! #keeplearning #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup #betterhabits4betterlife.” Since being posted, the post has received more than 21 thousand.
Ankita too has shared a video, which possibly seems to be from the same day, where Milind is driving the car. In the video, she can be seen making various sign while sitting on the front seat. In her post, she has also revealed that the drive was from Pune to Mumbai.
The post, which has been liked around 36 thousand times on Instagram, has been captioned as, “Okay #pune to #mumbai drive can be quite crazy at times Like this #thursdayvibes #longdrive #boredaf #funnyvideos #funnyisfunny”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arshad Warsi Slammed for Sharing 'Racist' Meme on Coronavirus Outbreak
- Bigg Boss 13: Himanshi Khurana Finds Asim Riaz's Proposal 'Filmi'
- Justin Bieber Unfazed by Social Media Flak Over His Moustache
- Bigg Boss 13: Arhaan Khan's Reaction to Rashami Desai's 'He's Not My Type' Comment
- N95 and N99 Face Masks Protect You From Pollution, But Coronavirus Too?