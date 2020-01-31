Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Actor Milind Soman Learns to Drive at 54, Posts Video on Instagram

The 54-year-old model-actor posted a monochrome video shot by his wife Ankita along with a selfie from the car ride.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 31, 2020, 6:35 PM IST
Actor Milind Soman Learns to Drive at 54, Posts Video on Instagram
Milind Soman Driving. (Image source: Instagram/Milind Soman)

Model-actor Milind Soman seemingly believes that there is no age to learn new things. Recently, Milind learnt how to drive a car. The model-actor, decided to take the plunge at the age of 54, while a majority of people learn it at the age of 18.

The 54-year-old model-actor took to Instagram to share the news. He posted a monochrome video and a selfie from the car ride. In the video, he can be seen driving while his wife, Ankita can be seen recording him. Ankita reveals that the model-actor is driving the car at a speed of 100 km/hr as they are headed towards a surprise location.

He captioned the post, “My new accomplishment!! Most people learn at 18, I learnt at 54 😋 NEVER TOO LATE TO LEARN SOMETHING NEW !!! #keeplearning #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup #betterhabits4betterlife.” Since being posted, the post has received more than 21 thousand.

Ankita too has shared a video, which possibly seems to be from the same day, where Milind is driving the car. In the video, she can be seen making various sign while sitting on the front seat. In her post, she has also revealed that the drive was from Pune to Mumbai.

The post, which has been liked around 36 thousand times on Instagram, has been captioned as, “Okay #pune to #mumbai drive can be quite crazy at times Like this #thursdayvibes #longdrive #boredaf #funnyvideos #funnyisfunny”

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
