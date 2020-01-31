Actor Milind Soman Learns to Drive at 54, Posts Video on Instagram

Model-actor Milind Soman seemingly believes that there is no age to learn new things. Recently, Milind learnt how to drive a car. The model-actor, decided to take the plunge at the age of 54, while a majority of people learn it at the age of 18.

The 54-year-old model-actor took to Instagram to share the news. He posted a monochrome video and a selfie from the car ride. In the video, he can be seen driving while his wife, Ankita can be seen recording him. Ankita reveals that the model-actor is driving the car at a speed of 100 km/hr as they are headed towards a surprise location.

He captioned the post, “My new accomplishment!! Most people learn at 18, I learnt at 54 😋 NEVER TOO LATE TO LEARN SOMETHING NEW !!! #keeplearning #keepmoving #neverstop #nevergiveup #betterhabits4betterlife.” Since being posted, the post has received more than 21 thousand.

Ankita too has shared a video, which possibly seems to be from the same day, where Milind is driving the car. In the video, she can be seen making various sign while sitting on the front seat. In her post, she has also revealed that the drive was from Pune to Mumbai.

The post, which has been liked around 36 thousand times on Instagram, has been captioned as, “Okay #pune to #mumbai drive can be quite crazy at times Like this #thursdayvibes #longdrive #boredaf #funnyvideos #funnyisfunny”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.